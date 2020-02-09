PROCTOR — The most important thing to know about the Proctor boys basketball team's 74-42 Sunday matinee victory over West Rutland is that Proctor has found its identity. And that has to be unsettling to the Division IV fraternity.
The Phantoms escaped West Rutland's Hinchey Gym with a 52-51 victory back on Dec. 19 and went about an identity search after that narrow win.
"We just didn't play our game over there," said Proctor's Logan Starling who connected on four 3-point field goals on the way to 18 points against Westside this time. "We played slow over there."
"I think we have found our identity and that is to play fast," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. "We are a team that can go on runs and we are tough to beat when we go on those runs.
"Our kids are not big so we have to get out and play fast and play hard."
The Phantoms were struggling with their 3-point shooting in the first quarter but still led 15-6 after that opening eight minutes.
Then they caught fire with a 25-point second quarter and took a 40-14 lead into halftime.
The Phantoms began that second quarter with an 8-0 run, all eight points by Starling, an outburst that included two of his treys.
That set the tone.
Brennon Crossmon led the Phantoms with 22 points and he nailed three 3-point field goals. He also ran the floor exceptionally well and piled up some points on hard driving layups.
Conner McKearin had 18 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Joe Valerio is the quarterback of this play-faster attack and he authored a whopping 10 assists against no turnovers to go with his six points and five rebounds.
"Joe Valerio is a great ball handler and distributor," Eaton said.
Starling had three of his four 3-pointers in that second quarter when the Phantoms put the Golden Horde away.
"Jake was telling me to keep shooting," Starling said.
Westside's Kyle Laughlin worked hard for his 14 points but after that it fell off to Levi Petit and Tyler Serrani with six apiece.
"We got outplayed, out coached and out everything," West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar said.
"Proctor has five guys on the floor who can shoot at all times."
After one of its worst drubbings, the Golden Horde was looking for something positive to hang heir hat on.
There is that. They have four games remaining and all are against teams the Golden Horde has defeated in the first meeting - Long Trail, Arlington, Sharon Academy and Black River.
"The fact that we have already beaten them means nothing," Tolar said.
But if the 6-10 Horde can replicate each of those wins in the second meeting, a home playoff game might not be out of the question.
"We could still get one with some help," Tolar said.
The toughest one could be the next-to-last game, a road contest with Sharon.
"That is a tough place to play. A home playoff game could come down to that game for both teams," Tolar said. "We have to go out and win the day each time."
After Serrani made both of his free throws, the Horde trailed 3-2.
It was Crossmon who helped the Phantoms separate themselves from their rival for good. Crossmon drained a free throw, rang up a fast-break layup and then swished one of his 3-pointers. Those six points bumped the lead 9-2 and the Phantoms simply ran away from there.
The Phantoms entered the day No. 3 in the Vermont Principals Association's rankings behind Twin Valley and Rivendell. Now. at 13-2, and with a nine-game winning streak, they have their sights set on getting at least that No. 3 seed when the playoff pairings are posted on Feb. 24.
Armed with their identity, they feel good about their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.