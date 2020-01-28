PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team defeated the Sharon Academy 69-40 Tuesday night with a strong surge in the middle quarters.
“They took it to us in the first quarter,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton.
The Phoenix led 9-7 after those opening eight minutes but then the Phantoms went to work. They outscored the Phoenix 26-7 in the second stanza.
Solomon Parker led the 10-2 Phantoms with 21 points. Conner McKearin added 16 and Brennon Crossmon 13.
Olly Skeet-Browning led Sharon with 18 and Tyer Chapin drained four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points.
The Phantoms host Black River on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Fair Haven 69,
Woodstock 47
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team maintained its perfect record with a 69-47 win over Woodstock Tuesday night.
Though the Slaters started the game down, they regained their composure and nearly doubled the Wasps’ score at the half.
“Fair Haven had a 25-0 run to blow it open,” said coach Bob Prenevost.
Kohlby Murray recorded 24 points for Fair Haven, while teammate Aubrey Ramey scored 10 points.
Harrison Morse was the top scorer for Woodstock with 13 points.
The Slaters (13-0) move on to a three-game road series, beginning with action against Hartford Friday at 7 p.m.
White River Valley 55,
Green Mountain 44
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Green Mountain boys basketball team dropped a 55-44 decision to White River Valley Tuesday night.
The Chieftains (7-6) travel to Orford, N.H. Friday to play against Rivendell Academy. White River Valley improves to 8-4.
Burr and Burton 48,
Rutland 45
MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys basketball team were edged by Burr and Burton 48-45 Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs took early control of their court, leading the Raiders by eight points after the first quarter. Rutland bounced back to cut the deficit to three after three.
The Raiders briefly took the lead in the final seconds of the fourth, but two free throws by Tommy Baker helped BBA run away with the win.
“Defensively, we weren’t bad, but we really struggled to score the ball,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood.
Dom DeRita lead BBA in scoring with 15 points, followed by Baker with 14 points. Teammate River DeFelice recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Eli and Evan Pockette were the top scorers for Rutland with nine and eight points respectively.
The Raiders drop to 6-6 and return to their home court Thursday to host Burlington at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs improve to 5-8.
Twin Valley 66,
Leland & Gray 36
TOWNSHEND — The Twin Valley boys basketball team defeated Leland & Gray 66-36 Tuesday night.
The Wildcats started the game with a 9-0 run over the Rebels in the first minutes. Although L&G tried to make the game interesting, Twin Valley’s defense kept them at bay.
“We distanced ourselves early on,” said Twin Valley coach Chris Brown.
Izaak Park lead the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points, followed by Jack McHale with 10 points.
Matt Emerson recorded 12 points and four baskets from the three-point line for L&G.
Twin Valley improves to 11-1 and hosts Bellows Falls Thursday at 7 p.m. The Rebels drop to 1-10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springfield 56,
Mount Anthony 38
BENNINGTON — The Springfield girls basketball team defeated Mount Anthony 56-38 Tuesday night.
The Cosmos started down early in the game, but their offense kicked in, found the open man, and gradually pulled away from the Patriots.
“It was a nice win on the road,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck.
Hailey Perham was the top scorer of the game, scoring 26 points and going 8-9 from three-point land. Teammate Gabby Wardwell recorded nine points.
Grace Maher scored 15 points for Mount Anthony.
The Cosmos (8-2) return home Thursday when they host Windsor at 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Middlebury 4, Rutland 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland boys ice hockey team fell to Middlebury 4-1 Tuesday night.
Rutland coach Mike Anderson cited a lack of consistency in his team’s playing as the contributing factor to the loss.
“They (Middlebury) won some key battles and out-worked us at times,” he said.
Ethan Coarse scored the only goal for the Raiders. McGuire Baker blocked 28 shots.
Ryan Nadeau, Joey Niemo, Tucker Stearns and Bodi Rubright each scored a goal for the Tigers, while Deke Hopper made 28 saves as well.
The Raiders (2-8-1) return to Spartan Arena Saturday, when they take on Essex at 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Nolan returns to LI
LYNDON CENTER — Dan Nolan, formerly head football coach at Lyndon Institute, is returning to the head post with the Vikings for the 2020 season.
Most recently, Nolan has been the running back coach and strength and conditioning coach at Robert E. Lee High School in Midland, Texas, one of the schools featured in the movie and book Friday Night Lights.
It is a homecoming for Nolan who is a graduate of Lyndon Institute.
CORRECTION
A story in Tuesday’s edition incorrectly identified Rutland High School basketball player Karsyn Bellomo as the daughter of Kevin Bellomo when in fact she is his niece, and the daughter of Raiders head coach Nathan Bellomo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.