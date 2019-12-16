PROCTOR — Proctor girls basketball coach Chris Hughes reached his 200th career victory on Monday night when the Phantoms defeated Black River 61-16 at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Notable athletic achievements against the rival Presidents have a prominent place in his family’s lush scrapbook. His niece Abigail Jean McKearin notched her 100th goal against Black River as a Proctor junior on a rainy night in Ludlow in 2014.
Hughes joins another Proctor coach in the 200-victory circle, former Phantoms boys coach Dick Wilcox.
The Phantoms put this one away early, building a 43-8 lead by halftime with Maddie Flanders scoring 22 of her 26 points in that half.
Lyndsey Elms followed Flanders with 13 points and Allie Almond tossed in six.
Chloe Ayer led the Presidents with seven points in what was the season opener for both teams.
Hughes has been the head coach of seven state championship teams at Proctor — one in boys basketball and three apiece in girls basketball and girls soccer.
His victory total breakdown for basketball: 135 with the girls program and 65 with the boys.
“It means a lot,” he said during the 200-victory milestone celebration. “It’s been a lot of great players, boys and girls.”
He still vividly recalls his first basketball coaching victory. It was an overtime win in boys basketball in the old MVL/CVL Challenge against Rochester at Black River.
Flanders had the Phantoms’ first six points, her third bucket coming on an pretty assist from Maggie McKearin, Abby’s younger sister.
Proctor alumnus Sierra Thornton was home from Norwich University on the holiday break and came to the gym for the coach she played both basketball and soccer for in the Phantom maroon.
“He is very intense but in a fun way,” Thornton said of Hughes. “He is very encouraging and you know he wants the best for you.”
“He pushed us. He is hard on us. He wants us to win,” Flanders said.
Glenn Carter had Hughes as his shortstop when he coached Proctor back in the 1980s and there were traits he exhibited them that branded him as a future coach
“He understood the game. I guess you could say then that he would be a coach because of the way he understood the game,” Carter said. “He was very coachable.”
“He was always about sports,” said his father Lloyd Hughes.
Proctor students held up signs that read “200” as the final seconds ticked down and Proctor athletic director Jake Eaton announced the milestone to the crowd.
The euphoria of the win and the milestone pervaded the matchbox gym, but there is always the other side of the scoreboard.
Still, Black River coach Howie Paul was hardly disconsolate.
Paul knows this final year at Black River — the school closes after the school year — is going to bring about many more losses than victories but he and the players are intent on making the final ride an enjoyable one.
“I wish we would have scored more points but after the game our girls were smiling and taking pictures with the other team,” he said. “We did some good things out there. We are going to stay positive.”
Elms put an exclamation point on the end of the first quarter with a 3-point field to hike the score to 19-2 and after those first eight minutes the outcome was pretty well decided.
The Phantoms host West Rutland on Wednesday and the Presidents will hope for better things when they meet Mount St. Joseph in the opening round of the Green Mountain Holiday Tournament in Chester on Tuesday afternoon.
“It feels good to be a part of this,” Flanders said.
She spoke for all of the Phantom faithful who had come to see their coach achieve a milestone he will again be honored for in March at the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Celebration of Basketball at Windsor High School.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.