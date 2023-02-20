PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team played hard wall-to-wall defense and it was a big piece of the Phantoms' 62-39 victory over rival West Rutland on Monday night.
"Matt Nop was the best defensive player on the court," Proctor coach Matt Parker said. "He is our energy guy."
It was a big night for junior classmates Nop and Carter Crossmon (24 points) but this night was dedicated to seniors Bode Richardson, Aiden Page and Jacob Patch.
They were honored along with their families before the game on Senior Night and then helped to create a memory with a victory over their biggest rival.
The victory lifted the Phantoms' record to 7-12 with Thursday night's game at Poultney closing out the season.
West Rutland fell to 3-16 but has its final regular-season game on Wednesday at home against Sharon Academy, a team that it defeated at Sharon. That game was moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of the predicted snowstorm.
Andrew Bailey nailed a 3-point field goal to draw the Golden Horde into an 8-8 tie but the Phantoms quickly took control after that. They took an 18-8 lead into the second quarter on a long, buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Crossmon, one of his three treys.
The Phantoms had this one pretty much salted away by halftime, 36-16.
The Golden Horde tried to get back in the fray after the break, scoring the first four points of the new half on buckets by Clayton Kessop and David Noel.
Kessop's hoop off the dribble pared the lead to 16 (40-24) but Crossmon made a free throw and then muscled inside for another hoop to push the advantage to 44-24 and Westside would not threaten again.
Crossmon made another period-ending 3-pointer to send the Phantoms into the fourth quarter with an insurmountable 51-28 lead.
Page said he felt this win gives the team a push as the Division IV playoffs approach.
"It feels like we are getting there at the right time," Page said.
The game was enveloped in a great atmosphere with the bleachers packed and the stage at the west end of the gym also full of fans.
The rivalry was not lost on Page as he played his final game in Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
"It was really loud and there was a lot of energy in here," Page said.
"Our season has been an inconsistent one," first-year coach Matt Parker said because of having three freshmen in the rotation and health.
The Phantoms have been riddled by injuries.
But the three freshmen Chase Razanouski, Isaiah Fernandez and Aaron Brock are no longer playing like freshmen. If the Phantoms are healthy when the playoffs begin, they could well be the ninth or 10th seed that nobody wants to play.
"We played a tough schedule and we approached tonight's game and the one on Poultney as a playoff game," Parker said. "We said that the playoffs started today."
Poultney defeated Arlington on Monday night, 44-42.
West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell had a feeling that when her team scored those first four points of the second half that the Golden Horde just might be able to claw its way back into the game.
"If we do what we work on in practice, we do OK," Mitchell said.
She hopes that will be the case on Wednesday with Sharon in town.
David Noel showed a nice touch around the lane and battled hard to turn offensive rebounds into points to lead the Horde with 18 points. Bailey followed with six.
Isaac Parker followed Crossmon in scoring for the Phantoms with 15 points, Richardson added eight and Nop seven.
NOTES: There is a lot to look forward to for Westside fans. They have no seniors and they defeated Proctor 74-21 in the JV contest. ... Proctor's Bryan Godda, a fan favorite, knocked down a 3-pointer near the end of the game eliciting the loudest noise of the evening. ... West Rutland graduate Liz Bailey, who is averaging 14.3 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game for the Castleton University women's basketball team, was in the stands to watch her brother Andrew play for West Rutland.
