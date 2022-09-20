PITTSFORD — By the time mid-to-late September rolls around, most soccer teams are starting to find their groove and get into the crux of their schedule.
The Poultney girls soccer team hasn't had that luxury. Entering Tuesday's contest against rival Proctor, the Blue Devils hadn't had a game in 13 days, the lone contest for Poultney, which was a four-goal win against Long Trail.
The rust showed in a 6-2 loss to the Phantoms on a rainy day at Taranovich Field.
"We were just flat and I kind of anticipated that because it's hard to go so long without getting competition," said Blue Devils coach Hannah Corkum.
Injuries and sickness haven't helped matters either for Poultney, who was missing one of their best defenders Genesis Mead in the game.
Speed kills and Proctor has a ton of it. The tired Blue Devils legs showed when the Phantoms' offensive threats were making runs on goal.
Whether it was Isabel Greb, Emma Palmer or Jenna Davine, all three Proctor standouts were putting a ton of pressure on the Poultney back line.
"I tried to stick one of my quicker defenders on Jenna and she's just coming back from COVID, so she was having a hard time breathing and then Hailey Hayes did what she could, but she was getting hung out to dry a couple times," Corkum said. "Jenna and Isabel kind of crushed us up top."
Proctor co-coach Chris Hughes pointed to the Phantoms needing to being more consistent with their attack, but when they were on, they were on.
Greb found the back of the net three times, Davine scored twice and Palmer found the back of the net once. Davine and Palmer both racked up multiple assists as well.
Proctor knows what they'll get out of that trio. It's just about finding offense around them.
"We're trying to have someone else score. Those are the three girls that have scored all the goals this year," Hughes said. "I said this week someone else is going to score. We didn't do it today, so hopefully against West Rutland we'll have someone else score.
"They play great together and they have a great feel for where each other is going to be. If we put the balls in the right spot, that's where the athleticism and speed takes over."
Poultney actually got on the board first. Despite being outshot in the early going, a great cross by Kaitlyn DeBonis found Annaleice Taylor in the box and the Blue Devils sophomore put it home.
The lead was very short-lived though as 13 seconds later Greb's speed paid off on a run down the right side that tied the game.
Davine gave Proctor the lead midway through the opening half, getting a pass from Palmer and putting a hard shot on net that hit the left post and deflected into the goal.
Davine scored once again later in the half on another great run and the Phantoms had a lot of quality chances outside of that, but Poultney keeper Kenzie Ezzo had a couple really nice saves to keep the Blue Devils afloat.
One of Ezzo's shining moments in goal was in the first half where she came off her line hard to thwart a 1-on-1 scoring chance for Greb.
"(Kenzie) really kept us in today's game. I can't say enough great things about how she played," Corkum said.
Ezzo made 13 saves, while Proctor's Cadence Goodwin collected 10 saves.
Poultney opened the scoring in the second half with a cross on the ground by Kaydyn L'Esperence that Emma Kelley buried on the far post side, but eventually Proctor's talent took over.
Greb forced Ezzo off her line and scored midway through the half, Davine played a great ball from the back to Palmer that added on another goal and Palmer assisted Greb with a ball in the box for the final score.
The games will come quick for Poultney. After Tuesday's game, the Blue Devils have 11 games to play within a less than a month.
Poultney (1-1) hosts rival Mount St. Joseph on Saturday at 11 a.m.
"We have Homecoming this weekend and I hope we can show up a little better for our fans in Poultney," Corkum said.
It's also Homecoming 15 miles down the road at West Rutland on Saturday. That's where Proctor (5-1) will be for a 1 p.m. kickoff of a girls and boys soccer doubleheader.
