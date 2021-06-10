POULTNEY — The Proctor softball team was fighting uphill all night long in Wednesday’s 22-18 Division IV semifinal win under the lights at Legion Field. The Phantoms trailed Poultney 6-3 after the first, 16-12 after four and their fate looked looked to be sealed when they were down 18-12 heading into the sixth.
Yet, the Phantoms always had hope. And Hope.
Hope Kelley pitched the complete-game victory and tripled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to make the score 19-18.
It was not Kelley’s best pitching performance.
“She had more walks (10) than I wanted,” Proctor coach Abby Bennett said.
But Kelley always was able to keep her composure and make the big pitch when she needed it. She, in fact, kept the Blue Devils from scoring in each of the last two innings.
“Each time I walked someone, I told myself that the next pitch was going to be a strike,” Kelley said.
And her triple in the right-center gap that finally gave the Phantoms the lead in the final inning?
“I was just looking for any pitch I could hit,” Kelley said.
Bennett said coming back and grinding in the face off all those deficits is something they call “Proctor tough.”
“We preached it all week long,” Bennett said.
The Phantoms got off to a great start, scoring three in the first. Poultney’s left-handed senior pitcher Kylie Davis had been sharp most of the year but she struggled with her control in that first inning, walking three. Sydney Wood had the only hit of the inning and Laci French had a sacrifice fly.
But Davis got the last two outs of the frame on strikeouts and Poultney fans had to be confident their pitcher had found the groove.
Blue Devil fans really had to be feeling good when Poultney responded with six runs in the home half of the first.
Leadoff batter Elizabeth Woodbury ignited the rally with a triple. That was one of five hits in the inning including an RBI single by Lydia Book. The Phantoms helped fuel the uprising with some costly errors.
Proctor did recapture the lead in the second, an inning keyed by Isabel Greb and Maggie McKearin with back-to-back base hits. Five Proctor runners crossed the plate to give them an 8-6 lead.
But the Devils scored four in the bottom of the second and with a 10-8 lead, it was evident that a football score was mounting.
Book had her second RBI single in the frame.
The Phantoms’ bats came alive in the fourth when they banged out six hits to score four runs, knotting the score at 12-12. Kelley, French, Rhi Lubaszewski, Janaya Richardson, Greb and McKearin all hit safely in the inning.
The Devils went back in in front and when they forged that 18-12 lead, it looked as though they were the ones punching their ticket for the big game with Danville.
“We didn’t deserve to win this game. When you give up 22 runs, you do not deserve to be in the state championship,” Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said.
The Phantoms committed an inordinate number of errors but they also made some spectacular plays afield and made them at clutch times.
One of the best was an incredible catch by shortstop Lubaszewski on the grass in short left that helped minimize the damage in Poultney’s four-run fourth inning.
Kelley said that play really helped to pick her up.
“I was so hyped when Rhi made that catch,” Kelley said.
Kelley said there were some tough moments as the Blue Devils extended their lead in the late innings but the team never panicked.
“We picked each other up,” Kelley said.
The offensive honors were many for the Phantoms. Wood led them with four hits including a double.
McKearin banged out three hits and played a stellar left field.
Cadence Goodwin added two hits and two RBIs and French had a double and two RBIs.
Kelley had two hits and one was arguably the biggest of the night.
Leading the Blue Devils were Woodbury with four hits and Book with three hits and a double.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game,” Proctor assistant coach Ron Wood said.
It wasn’t close to that. Numerous times, batters ripped singles but wound up on second or third base when the outfielders failed to stop routine balls that rolled to the fence.
There were times, the game was downright ugly.
Yet, to the Phantoms, everything about the night was pretty.
They were off to softball’s biggest stage in search of their first state softball crown since 2012.
It does not get any more beautiful than that.
