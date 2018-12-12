PROCTOR — The state champion Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team went to the locker room Wednesday clinging to an 18-17 lead but Proctor won the third quarter, 13-3, and held on to win the game, 36-34.
Proctor coach Chris Hughes and his Phantoms were talking about two things during their halftime confab: defense and offensive rebounding. They made an art form of both facets of the game in that third quarter.
“We talked about boxing out and getting offensive rebounds,” Proctor forward Rachel Stuhlmueller said. “We had been getting defensive rebounds but we were lacking offensive rebounds in the first half.”
Stuhlmueller ignited the third-quarter spree with consecutive inside hoops, the first giving the Phantoms the lead for good at 21-20.
“That was good defense in the third quarter,” Hughes said. “And we talked about getting on the offensive glass because everyone was just standing around and we were not getting any offensive rebounds.”
It looked as though it was the Mounties who were going to take the game over at one point. They had an 18-13 lead and Proctor standout Allie Almond was on the bench with three fouls.
But MSJ’s high-scoring Julia Lee was also tagged with three early fouls and had to spend time on the bench.
Stuhlmueller’s back-to-back hoops were the beginning of 10 unanswered points by the Phantoms, bumping their lead to 29-20.
They took a 10-point lead into the final quarter, but the Mounties rallied like the champions they are.
Lee connected on one of her three 3-pointers to pare the lead to 34-30 with 3:30 remaining.
Proctor put a temporary halt to the Mountie run when Stuhlmueller scored off a nifty pass from Lyndsey Elms.
But the Almo Buggiani Gym was bedlam when Lee drilled a long (think NBA length) 3-pointer to cut the lead to 36-34.
Selina Wilbur then stole the ball for the Mounties and MSJ coach G.J. Garrow called a timeout with 17 ticks left.
The Mounties had a great chance to tie it with an inside shot but it did not fall. Their last gasp was a desperation heave for the win by Ella Paquin before the buzzer.
Garrow liked that his team fought back from the double-digit deficit to give them a chance to win at the end.
“There was no quit,” Garrow said.
It had to be an emotional game for Elms, who was a big part of the recent MSJ state titles before transferring to Proctor this year.
“This was a tough game for her, but she played well,” Stuhlmueller said.
Almond led the Phantoms with 12 points. Maddie Flanders added eight and Stuhlmueller and Elms contributed six apiece.
Stuhlmueller (eight rebounds), Sarah Pecor and Elms (six apiece) led Proctor’s effort on the boards.
Lee led all scorers with 14 points. Newcomer Jillian Perry added 10 points and did a solid job of handling and distributing the ball for the Mounties.
Sophie Markowski had five points for the Mounties but her biggest impact was on her all-round floor game that saw her rebounding as well as enhancing the offensive flow with her ball handling and passing.
It was the season opener for the Phantoms and dropped the Mounties to 1-1. They opened with a one-sided win over Poultney.
When a bucket by Maggie McKearin gave the Phantoms their first double-digit lead of the night, it looked as though they might be ready to take the game over.
But the Mounties had other ideas and it went to the wire.
“They are a good team and we are a good team. We’ll see each other again,” Garrow said.
Maybe twice.
Someone said upon exiting the Buggiani that a third meeting might well take place at Barre Auditorium, the site of the Division IV semifinals and finals.
He was only saying what was on the minds of many fans as they walked out into the cold evening.
The Phantoms are back in the Buggiani on Saturday against another Rutland County rival. Otter Valley provides the opposition at 1 p.m.
MSJ has an athletic Bellows Falls team coming to the Martin McDonough Gymnasium on Saturday. Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
