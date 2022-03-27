Zuzanna Rayon. If you are a Proctor softball fan you might remember that name. The South Carolinian was a pitcher for the Phantoms who threw the ball hard.
That was a long time ago. She is a 30-something now living back in the Palmetto State.
The Phantoms have not have hard throwers lately. Since Abby Bennett took over the program, she has won games with soft, accurate throwers backed up by an outstanding defense.
That could change this year. Cadence Goodwin might not throw as explosive of a ball as Rayon, but Bennett said she has more velocity than Phantoms pitchers of recent vintage.
Goodwin has been working with a pitching coach in Gansevoort, New York and her presence in the circle might give the Phantoms a very different look this spring.
Over on the high school baseball diamond, coach Jeff Patch's Phantoms will have a different look than he thought they might have.
That is because the two seniors he was expecting to play chose not to come out for baseball.
"That changes the dynamic quite a bit," Patch said.
Still, he likes the players that are on the roster.
"The kids want to be here. They have a good attitude," Patch said.
There's another bonus for Proctor baseball. During one of the wettest springs, the field has been remarkably dry and Patch had the Phantoms outside practicing every day last week.
"I can't believe the way it dried up," Patch said.
SOFTBALL
The biggest news next to a faster pitcher in the circle is who will be catching that pitcher. Maggie McKearin, has been chasing down fly balls with her speed and instincts in the outfield for three seasons and now moves behind the plate.
An athlete who is a 100-goal scorer in soccer and a 1,000-point producer in basketball, McKearin figures to adapt seamlessly to her new position.
She also has a former catcher to aid her in the transition. Bennett was an outstanding receiver at Elmira College.
McKearin is one of five seniors. The others include Laci French, and triplets Angel, Jasmine and Dez Traverse.
French will play either third base or second base and provide middle-of-the-lineup power. She wielded prolific power last spring and has the look of someone who can provide even more this season.
Angel and Jasmine are outfielders. Dez is still unavailable to play after an injury but has a role on the team.
"She is at every practice. She is our biggest cheerleader," Bennett said.
Jenna Davine is the lone junior and will play either center or left field.
Isabel Greb returns at first base,
Rhi Lubaszewski will be the shortstop and has also been working out as a pitcher.
Rounding out the roster are Regan Phelps, Zoe Reynolds, Aleea Richardson, Hailey Gipe, Alyssa Fullam, Molly Alford, Dena Ouellette and Korin Howland.
Ouellette, Fullam, Alford and Howland have come over from Mount St. Joseph Academy which does not have a softball team.
Fullam, a big piece of MSJ's success on the soccer pitch and basketball court as a freshman, is being eyed as an outfielder.
Bennett has been stressing fundamentals in the early practices in the gym. She likes what she has seen.
"You know, Proctor girls have so much determination to get better in all that they do," Bennett said.
The Phantoms open the season on April 14 at Mill River.
BASEBALL
This is Patch's fifth year at the helm, but the first time he has had no seniors.
The colors are maroon and white but the predominant color might be green. The Phantoms have several eighth graders on the roster.
One of those eighth graders is Aaron Brock. He was a solid goalkeeper for the middle school soccer team and will try to apply those reactions needed in the goal to playing first base.
Jacob Patch will be a shortstop and pitcher. He logged significant varsity innings on the mound last year.
Brogan Sheehe is a second baseman-pitcher and Lucas Merrill a shortstop-pitcher.
Connor Sweet is a third baseman and Riley Cannucci an outfielder.
Riley's brother Cam Cannucci returns behind the plate. He caught the entire season as a freshman.
Dylan Aker is in center field and Gibson Wink is also an outfielder along with eighth grader Chase Razanouski.
Jarrett Patch and Matt Grover are outfielders and Isaiah Fernandez is slotted for action at third base and in the outfield.
"We have got enough to be competitive," coach Patch said.
The Phantoms will open the season on April 14 at home against a new opponent, Springfield.
