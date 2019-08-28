When Emmit Ackerman left Castleton University in December 2016 armed with a degree in sports administration, he faced that uncertainty of the "real world" that accompanies every graduation. What is the relevance of my degree?
Ackerman has been able to get plenty of mileage out of both his major and his minor in coaching.
He is completing his third season as the clubhouse manager of the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Baltimore Orioles Class A affiliate in Maryland. When the Shorebirds' season wraps up in a few days, he will be the goalkeeper coach for the men's soccer team at Castleton.
It was a confluence of events that enabled him to land the coaching job at his alma mater this season. Those events came in rapid succession.
"It happened really, really fast," Castleton men's soccer coach John O'Connor said.
Only weeks before preseason camp, Amir Pasic landed the Morrisville State women's soccer head coaching job.
Pasic, a former goalkeeper at CU, was going to be the goalie coach at Middlebury College and also worked with the Castleton goalkeepers a few days a week.
On July 20, Ackerman and O'Connor struck up a conversation at the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup, the annual high school all-star game between the recent graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire.
Ackerman told O'Connor that he was not going back to Ohio Northern to be the goalkeeper coach and that it was just a one-year position. He also mentioned that he had a desire to stay in college soccer.
O'Connor didn't think much about it until Pasic got his big break.
O'Connor said if he had not talked with Ackerman that day, it never would have occurred to him to give him a call.
He did, and Ackerman was up from Maryland working with the Spartan goalies in preseason camp. Once the Shorebirds complete their season in a few days, he will be working with goalies Andres Soto-Burgos and Alex Fernald on a regular basis.
"It came out of the blue," Ackerman said of his new gig with the Spartans.
The baseball job has also been a good foundation and an important line on his resume.
"Minor league baseball is a unique experience," Ackerman said. "It is a unique lifestyle."
Ackerman said that equipment manager would be a better description of his duties with the Shorebirds than clubhouse manager.
"I order inventory. Sometimes I work with the food budget and I help with the team travel," he said.
He is around athletes who are passionate about the game. Most players in Class A ball have little chance at making the big time, but they love the game and they are at least good enough to have the dream.
"Everyone is grinding to get to the top," Ackerman said of the Delmarva players.
Playing for the love of the game gives these Oriole hopefuls something in common with the NCAA Division III athletes who Ackerman will be working with at Castleton.
The road began at West Rutland for Ackerman. He was the goalkeeper for the Golden Horde and a good one.
"I was playing flag football in sixth and seventh grade. Then, I just kind of made a decision to play soccer. We probably needed a goalie and I fell into the role," Ackerman said.
He's been connected to the position in some fashion ever since. He played soccer one year as the keeper at Castleton. He also went back to his alma mater to groom West Rutland goalkeepers Jake Bartlett, Josh Smith and the Golden Horde's current goalie, Kyle Laughlin.
"He had a tremendous impact," said former Westside coach Scott Maxham. "He took inexperienced keepers and turned them into some of the most technical keepers in our area.
"I believe every one of them (became) all-state keepers."
Ackerman attained his goalie coaching certificate through the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Coaching the keepers last season at Ohio Northern University was a good experience, Ackerman said, and he believes it helped him land the post at Castleton.
"It's great he has that season at Ohio Northern under his belt," O'Connor said.
The limited time Ackerman has spent with Soto-Burgos and Fernald has been rewarding.
"There is definitely a lot of potential in both of them," Ackerman said. "They both have talent and they come out and work hard every day."
O'Connor is elated with the way it worked out.
"It all came together fast," O'Connor said. "The kids seem to like him. The goalies really like him.
"Emmit still loves the game, which is great. I can send him over with the goalies and not have to worry about the goalies getting their work."
Ackerman is not sure where all this will take him.
"I have a lot of doors open," he said.
Right now, it's a new season with new challenges.
Friday, the Castleton men's soccer team will be opening its season in Worcester, Massachusetts against Clark University.
That same evening, 390 miles down Interstate 95, Emmit Ackerman will be in Delmarva with the Shorebirds as they take the field against the Kannapolis Intimidators.
You can be certain that a piece of Emmit Ackerman's heart will be in Worcester that night.
