You grow up in Minnesota worshiping at the altar of ice hockey. The ice on ponds throughout the state is marked by the art work of skates from pick-up hockey games played from morning until night.
That is the setting in which retired Rutland-area surgeon Fred Bagley grew up.
"It's unbelievable," he said when asked about the mania of high school hockey.
Minnesota hockey boasts the largest state sports tournament in the country in terms of attendance and viewing, outranking Florida football playoffs and the Indiana high school basketball tournament.
The quality of play? Bagley can attest to that from experience.
"I played Division III college hockey (Carleton College) but I wasn't good enough to make my high school team," Bagley said.
Bagley grew up in Duluth, Minnesota's fourth-largest city, sitting on the shores of Lake Superior.
Ninety-nine miles from Duluth on Route U.S. 53 South is Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Bagley retired in the spring of 2005 and when Rice Lake native Alex Todd was hired as the Castleton University head men's hockey coach for the 2005-06 season, Bagley was intrigued. He had a friend from Rice Lake through hockey.
Looking to fill the void in retirement, Bagley told Castleton's then-President Dave Wolk that he wanted to start a Blue Line Club.
"I just assumed every college had a Blue Line Club," Bagley said last week while sitting in Spartan Arena's lobby during the Brockport State-Anna Maria game at Castleton University's Thanksgiving week tournament.
Many colleges do have Blue Line Clubs, booster organizations to support college hockey teams. Many Blue Line Clubs are only attached to the men's team.
"I wanted to make it equally supportive of men's and women's hockey," Bagley said.
Wolk arranged a meeting with Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson, Bagley and Todd.
"I laid out what I thought a Blue Club should be. Alex and Deanna were all for it," Bagley said.
Castleton University hockey has been a big slice of life for Fred and his wife Jennifer ever since.
Jennifer is the public address voice of Castleton women's hockey.
Bagley sought out Norwich University officials about their ice hockey booster club.
"The Norwich people were very gracious," Fred said.
The early days of the club were headquartered in Fred and Jennifer's Mendon home.
There were gatherings at Sabby's Pasta House in downtown Rutland where boosters could meet players and coaches.
Castleton hockey is unique in that its venue is not on campus. Spartan Arena sits in Rutland Town next to Diamond Run Mall.
"We try to get the Castleton message out to the community," Fred said.
"Fred and Jennifer really believed in the hockey relationship between Castleton and Rutland. They were really excited about that," Todd said.
Todd, now the head coach of the second-year Trine University men's hockey team in Angola, Indiana, said he and his assistant Terry Moran had the on-ice component figured out and the record reflects that. Following a 1-15-3 mark in their initial season, the Spartans rattled off one winning season after another including a 15-3-1 record in 2010-11.
"Fred and Jennifer had the off-ice stuff figured out," Todd said. "I can't say enough good things about them. There wasn't a project they started that they didn't finish.
"If I had an idea they helped to make it happen no matter how far-fetched it was."
The Castleton Blue Line Club now numbers about 75 members.
After the informal sessions at their Mendon home it became time to formalize the Blue Line Club. Bylaws and a mission statement were drafted and the organization was registered with the Vermont Secretary of State.
When football made its debut in 2009, The Castleton Gridiron Club, another booster organization, was formed. Wolk had Fred and Jennifer meet with the Gridiron Club's officials.
The Gridiron Club has since dissolved but the Blue Line Club continues to be active.
Over Thanksgiving break, the players of the men's team were fed a turkey dinner with all the trimmings at Spartan Arena. The few women's players unable to get home also were served.
The club raises money by selling season passes and merchandise.
"We like to get as much green and white in the stands as possible," Fred said.
The club gives a minimum of $2,000 to each hockey team every year to be used at the discretion of the coach.
"We have a great working relationship with the college," Fred said.
But it isn't only monetary support that the club gives to the programs.
"We work hard to be a resource for the players. We try to get to know them personally," Fred said.
That can include advising them on careers or even bringing someone in to speak to a player interested in a certain field about what the occupation entails and how to go about the job search.
The club holds receptions at the rink for parents, giving them an opportunity to meet other parents and fans.
This is an important component of the program because a hockey roster is comprised of students from far-flung corners of the world.
"That is a critical part of our mission," Fred said.
Improving Spartan Arena itself is another objective. The head shots accompanied by information on each player that decorate the wall is only one of the many touches at the venue that the organization is responsible for.
"They are quintessential community citizens," Wolk said. "In my 16 years as president, they were there all along the way.
"They have done so much for Castleton and not just for athletics. It has become a second home to them. They are so giving."
Attendance will rise and fall with the degree of success on the ice, but there are certain events that can guarantee a big crowd.
"'Pink the Rink' is always packed," Jennifer said.
Jennifer, also an Upper Midwesterner by way of Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the PA voice of the women's team for Pink the Rink.
Each year the Castleton University women's hockey team gives a pink check to the doctors and staff of Rutland Regional Medical Center's Foley Cancer Center.
Last year's Pink the Rink game was the 10th installment of the event that has raised nearly $60,000.
When Bagley skated for Carleton College in the 1960s, the Knights never won more than three games in a season and played in an outdoor rink. The players bought their own equipment, had a part-time coach and the Knights rarely had more than two lines.
Carleton no longer plays hockey, but thanks in part to the Blue Line Club, Castleton plays in a facility that is jazzed up by yearly improvements and the team is supported in a first-class manner.
The Spartans get high marks for event management. Officials and visiting teams frequently comment on how well run the operation is.
Fred recently relinquished the presidency of the club he founded, but expect him to stay involved and be a continuous presence at Spartan Arena.
Hockey beats in his Minnesota heart each season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.