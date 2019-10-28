Otter Valley fans know Livia Bernhardt as a tough and reliable field hockey defender, a force under the boards in basketball or the strong hitter in the middle of the Otters’ softball lineup.
There is another side of her on the athletic spectrum that not all Otter fans get to see. She works with special needs student-athletes in Otter Valley’s Unified Sports program as a partner — the term for athletes who help the special needs athletes have a better experience.
The partner, for example, is not allowed to score points in the Unified basketball games but can pass the ball, facilitate the flow of the game and encourage the unified players.
Bernhardt will be at the University of Vermont on Friday to receive the state’s Unified Partner of the Year award, an honor that goes to a partner who goes above and beyond the playing field to promote social inclusion and change.
It is a week the senior will never forget. She and her Otter teammates take on Burr and Burton Academy in the Division II field hockey semifinals at South Burlington High School on Wednesday. She receives her statewide recognition at UVM on Friday and, if all goes well on Wednesday, will be back at UVM on Saturday competing for a state championship.
It all began in the eighth grade, when she was attending a leadership conference and heard a presentation on Unified Sports.
She saw a void for that population of students at Otter Valley who did not have sports as an outlet as she and her teammates did.
“I thought those students needed something after school, too. A lot of schools around us had it,” Bernhardt said.
She brought the concept of Unified Sports to Otter Valley and began her role as a partner in Unified Basketball her freshman year, and has stayed with it throughout the four years.
“Livia was one of the students who first expressed an interest in bringing a unified program to Otter Valley. She has been on board since day one and hasn’t slowed down,” Otter Valley Unified basketball coach Brooke Kimball wrote in her letter nominating Bernhardt for the honor.
She continued, “Livia has an amazing way of connecting with all players on the basketball team and has often been supporting those on the other teams as well. Livia is a patient leader. She is able to make all players feel comfortable and helps them build the strength and confidence to give it their all.
“... Livia does not leave this on the court. She can be seen talking to the players on the team in the halls, high-fiving and continuing to build those relationships that started on the court.”
The Unified players showed how much they appreciate Bernhardt’s contribution to their team by making a poster congratulating her for being the recipient of the award. She was overwhelmed when she was greeted by them holding the poster.
She treasures the moment, and has the poster hanging in her room at home.
Working in the Unified program also reinforces Bernhardt’s appreciation for just how fortunate she is for being able to wear the Otter blue in three varsity sports.
Bernhardt and her OV teammates are the No. 1 seed in the field hockey tournament but they have an imposing obstacle in front of them Wednesday. Burr and Burton defeated the Otters during the season and the Bulldogs have been red-hot down the stretch.
Bernhardt’s hard-nosed defensive play in front of goalie Ellie Ross has been an important ingredient in the teams’ success.
She knows how important her role is but she also gets just a tad envious of those who get to play up front and score goals, particularly when the Otters are dominating and the action is a little slow on the back line.
“When we are taking corners, I think about how great it would be up there but I know that I need to stay back,” she said.
Soon, it will all be over and she will look beyond her days as an Otter to make her mark in the world. She has submitted early-decision applications at Amherst College and Northeastern University.
Strong in the areas of math and science, she is thinking of pursuing a Biochemistry major.
Sports has been such a sizeable component of her high school life, and she has given thought to staying in the athletic arena in college.
“I would probably play field hockey or softball if I go to a Division III school. If I got to a bigger school, I would probably do intramural sports. I still want to stay active,” she said.
She will leave Otter Valley with the satisfying feeling that due to her efforts, all students at the school are having the chance to experience athletics including those with special needs.
“She will be leaving large shoes to fill. It has been an honor and a privilege to have Livia on our team,” Kimball said.
