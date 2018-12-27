It was the famous poet Carl Sandburg who penned: “There is an eagle in me that wants to soar, and there is a hippopotamus in me that wants to wallow in the mud.”
Castleton University junior Andrew Borden soared to his best finish yet recently at the Cyclocross Nationals in Louisville and he did it in the mud. A lot of mud.
“In Louisville, there was a lot of clay and a lot of elevation. There was a point where I was cleaning my bike every half lap,” Borden said.
The competitors in this event have at least two bikes. Bikers pit for various reasons including mechanical ones, and crews try to remedy the situation quickly while the rider grabs another bike and continues on the course.
”I came to the pits for a very muddy bike that weighed a lot,” Borden said.
Borden compares the team that is charged with fixing or cleaning the bike to a NASCAR pit crew. Their speed and proficiency can greatly impact a rider’s performance in cyclocross.
It was in Borden’s recent trip to the Nationals that he and his crew came through in a big way. It was Borden’s best finish in his four trips to the Nationals.
It was in the Under-23 race that Borden crashed early and then fought his way back from the end of the pack to place 18th among the 50 riders who manged to finish. Six riders were unable to complete the race.
It was in the Men’s Collegiate Club race that Borden represented Castleton, finishing eighth out of 45 finishers.
Cyclocross is a grueling event in which the athlete carries their bicycle over obstacles on the course. The bike is a road bike with a little more clearance for mud.
“A race is approximately an hour long and you encounter dirt, mud and sand,” said Borden. “All courses are different. There are twists and turns. All are unique based on the land around them.”
The appeal of cyclocross to Borden is that it is a very technical event.
That should come as no surprise to those who know him as ski racer, another sport that requires a technical approach.
Borden is on the Castleton University ski team and there is a family link to Spartans ski coach Chris Eder.
Eder skied for Green Mountain College before graduating in 1998. A few years before Eder raced there, Andrew’s father Peter Borden skied for GMC.
When Eder would see Andrew’s parents at Green Mountain alumni functions, he would joke that Andrew would have to put on the Spartan green and ski for him.
But the joke happened.
“I came to Castleton because of its proximity to home,” said Borden, who is from Pittsfield.
That and the fact the school had his major, which is Health Science on a track to pre-med.
One thing that was missing on the campus was cycling.
It did not take Borden long to change that. He was a freshman when he went to see Chris Chapdelaine, who oversees club sports and he started the Castleton Cycling Club.
The club has grown. It began with five guys and now includes 10 who are “really into racing.” Add in other club members who ride purely for recreation and you have a club of about 25 members.
The Castleton Cycling Club has also formed a partnership with Killington, giving them access to some terrific trails.
Eder recalls the good vibes he got when recruiting Borden.
“I talked to ski coaches at Pico and they didn’t have one bad word to say about him,” Eder said.
There could have been a conflict between cycling and skiing at Castleton, but given Eder’s understanding of the importance of cycling to Borden, a conflict never materialized.
“In the fall we have a pretty extensive dry land ski program,” Eder said. “Andrew said, ‘I can’t do that with my cycling.’
“We have been pretty flexible with him. There has been no problem. He is in great shape and everyone on the team loves him.”
Eder said Borden is a key member of the ski team because of his reliability. In a sport where skiers crash and the “DNF” tag winds up to next to their name in the results, Borden is one who completes races and stays out of trouble.
“You can always count on Andrew. He is consistent. He finishes courses. That’s what you need in college racing.” Eder said.
The Spartans’ ski season begins Jan. 10-11 with the slalom and GS at Okemo and runs through mid-March.
The summer months mean training for the Cyclocross season for Borden. He will be logging plenty of time on both his road bike and mountain bike with the competition heating up in August.
Borden discovered early that anything on any type of bike was fun. He and a group of friends would ride mountain bikes around Pittsfield when he was 8 years old.
He began competing in cyclocross at age 15. He was a student at Woodstock Union High School but practiced and competed with the Killington Mountain School cycling team, where coach Brad Ramsay welcomed him as one of their own.
In Louisville, Borden was able to connect with Ramsay and his daughter Turner Ramsay, who finished ninth in a field of 41 in the U23/Junior Women’s field.
Borden has learned plenty since he started riding with Ramsay’s KMS team, but one tip stands out.
“One of my mentors once told me that in cycling, smooth is fast. I’ve been working on just riding smooth,” Borden said.
But on the big day in Louisville, riding smooth could not always be part of the equation.
On a day when you needed a little bit of hippo in you, Andrew Borden soared.
