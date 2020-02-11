Springfield’s Joe Cerniglia has been making the drive over to Brattleboro to meet with Hank Lange every Tuesday for the past 17 years. It has given him an education you can’t attain on any ivy-covered campus.
Lange is the winner of numerous triathlons and a three-time Olympic development coach of the year. He is an authority on gaining the mental edge in athletics.
Cerniglia has been soaking it all in like a sponge and applying it to his own life — a life that includes competing in endurance events such as Iron Man triathlons that require one to push through a grueling race of a 2.4-mile swim and 112-mile bike race followed by a marathon run of 26.2 miles.
The 56-year-old Cerniglia has competed in nine Iron Mans since becoming an endurance athlete at the age of 40.
“Those are 75% mental and 25% physical,” Cerniglia said.
He tackled the Iron Man in Hawaii which is a different animal owing to the ocean, heat and wind.
“That one is 99% mental,” Cerniglia said.
He had to have his hamstring attached at a New York City hospital upon returning from Hawaii.
Once afraid of the water, he did not learn to swim until the age of 40.
His excitement about the mental component of sports has grown to the point where he wants spread the message and help high school athletes. Now, he is attending Springfield High School practices in several sports and working with the Cosmos in that area of the game.
His program through his business Long Trail Multi Sport is called Sports Enhancement for Life.
He has plans to expand beyond Springfield, casting a net that will include other schools and eventually encompass training coaches to be better equipped at working with their athletes on the mental component.
This basketball season sees Cerniglia attend the daily practices for coach Mike Hatt’s Springfield boys varsity teams and Pete Peck’s girls basketball team. He also attends all boys home games. His daughter Jessica is a senior on the girls team so, of course, he is in the stands for all of her contests.
He has also worked with the Cosmos in soccer, track and field, cross country and softball during the two years he has been providing this service.
Taxpayers are not saddled with any cost. His program is funded through a grant.
It was while he was running a summer conditioning program for any Springfield athletes who wanted to get in shape for the school season that he stumbled on to the concept of helping them with the mental aspect of the game.
He began to sense a need to prepare the athletes emotionally and mentally to get the best results from their physical regimen.
“I remember saying, ‘I think I am onto something here,’” Cerniglia said.
Cernigila is ecstatic about the way the Cosmo coaches have embraced the program. It has made spending two hours each day at basketball practice a pleasure.
“Mike Hatt is one of my biggest supporters,” he said. “He finds tremendous value in the program and Pete Peck (the girls hoop coach), is too.”
When spring sports rolls around, Cerniglia and his longtime friend, softball coach Andy Bladyka, will mesh in the same manner.
Bladyka often gives Cerniglia the first 10 minutes of practice to to do meditation, talk about nutrition or whatever else seems appropriate that day.
“I think we are on the cutting edge of something,” Bladyka said. “More high schools and colleges are going to be paying more attention to the mental and emotional part of the game in some form.
“Joe’s program to me is the perfect fit for a high school athletic program.”
Cerniglia can point to a specific example from Bladyka’s softball team where his mental approach yielded a positive result.
One of the Cosmos made a couple of errors during an inning and when the frame ended, she came off the field in tears.
Coincidentally, she was the first batter due up.
Cerniglia asked her what the odds were of her getting a hit in her current state of mind.
“Zero,” she replied.
Cerniglia told her she needed to forget the errors and quickly condition herself to bat.
Not a big hitter, she whipped a triple.
“It doesn’t always work that way,” Cerniglia said.
No, but you increase your odds when you get your mind right.
Springfield girls soccer coach Ray Curren is a school counselor by day across the Connecticut River at Stevens High School so he has a vantage point that underscores the importance of the like skills and the mental side of life on a daily basis.
“I think he is ahead of the curve. Teaching life lessons is huge. That is why Division I college programs have someone like him,” Curren said.
Cerniglia feels fortunate that SHS Athletic Director Rich Saypack has heartily endorsed his Sports Enhancement for Life program.
“Rich had faith in what I was doing. We are on the same page. He really sees the value in it,” Cerniglia said.
“Things weren’t working here so we wanted to try something different,” Saypack said.
“At first, some coaches didn’t necessarily buy in, but now they are looking to Joe for help.”
Saypack, a former coach, knows most coaches are far better versed in the Xs and Os of their sport than they are in deal with the emotional and mental side of it.
“Twenty to 30 years ago, we would do things like turn the lights off and try to focus but we really didn’t know what we were doing,” Saypack said.
Cerniglia has helped student athletes deal with myriad problems from anger issues to the loss of a parent.
“For me, it is not about wins and losses. It is teaching life skills that transcend sports,” he said.
“I don’t know if it is all due to Joe. I think it is a lot of people pulling together, but right now we don’t have one athlete academically ineligible,” Saypack said.
