Growing up in Rutland, Michael “J.J.” Cioffi did not dream about describing a running back’s spin moves. He aspired to spin records.
Like so many people of his era, he listened to DJs who had rock star status like Joey Reynolds of WKBW in Buffalo and “Boom Boom” Brannigan from the studios of WPTR in Albany. He wanted to be one of them.
Upon graduating from Rutland High School in 1972, Cioffi spent six months at the Northeast School of Broadcasting in Boston.
His first job was back home at radio station WHWB on the West Proctor Road. He would play the commercials during Jeff Phelps’ broadcast of area high school football games.
Next stop: WTSL in Hanover, New Hampshire.
“I replaced Bernie Haley (Proctor High, Class of 1968) there. He came to WHWB. I guess we sort of swapped places,” Cioffi said.
The job at WTSL opened the door to sportscasting. They needed someone to do play-by-play and Cioffi worked his way into a full-time sports gig.
Then came television, the beginning of a long career that took him all the way to retirement. It began at WNNE (Channel 31) in the Upper Valley where he delivered the evening sportscast.
He did that for six years and then came the phone call from WCAX-TV’s Marselis Parsons.
“He told me that they had an opening and that Tony (the legendary Tony Adams) was retiring,” Cioffi said.
Adams was hardly retiring. He continued to host WCAX’s farm-and-home program Across the Fence, but the sports position was open and Cioffi interviewed.
He had reservations about a move to Burlington but his wife Barbara told him that she thought it would be a great place.
“I knew during the interview that I wanted the job,” Cioffi said. “Hey, it’s Channel 3. It is what I grew up watching.”
He got the job and that began a 19-year run of delivering a statewide sportscast.
“Every day was a highlight,” Cioffi said.
Yet, some things did stand out. They included the trip to Lillehammer, Norway to cover the Vermonters at the 1994 Olympic Games.
He also recalls two scoops, the journalistic vernacular for breaking a story. One he had and the other he thought he had.
Coach Tom Brennan retired after leading UVM to its fourth consecutive 20-win season and the Catamounts’ famous upset in the 2005 NCAA basketball tournament, the first tourney victory in school history.
Brennan also was part of a popular radio show each morning and was going to break the news of his retirement on his own show.
He didn’t get to do that. Cioffi beat him on his own retirement.
There was also the story of Nate Long, the Burlington High School running back who amassed an incredible 3,232 rushing yards in the 1999 season.
Long was transferring from the University of Massachusetts to Norwich University. Cioffi thought he had the scoop and went on the air that night, saying, “WCAX has learned, Nate Long ...”
The only problem with that was that the Rutland Herald had already broken the story.
“That was one day I didn’t see the Herald. It was my most embarrassing moment ever. I felt bad about that,” Cioffi said.
He also gained a reputation for being tough. He had been highly critical of Brennan before the popular coach began winning. He was also critical of the way the University of Vermont dealt with the men’s ice hockey program’s hazing scandal that ended the 2000 season early.
“I didn’t think they handled it very well. I was critical in a way you would not be in high school sports. But this is college and it was Division I,” Cioffi said.
Cioffi delivered his telecast each evening with polish and poise but he did not feel composed on a June evening in 1997 when he was the graduation speaker at Rutland High School.
“That was scary as hell,” he said.
The theme of his speech was outworking the competition. Cioffi told the graduates that he was not the most talented guy in the profession but that he was intent on outworking everyone else.
His work ethic was on display when Plymouth State’s outstanding running back Joe Dudek was making his assault on Walter Payton’s career touchdown record.
Dudek had an outside shot at breaking the record in a game against Maine Maritime in Castine, Maine.
There is no easy way to get to Castine, but Cioffi went just in case the big event happened that day.
“If he is going to do it, I am not going to be without footage,” Cioffi said.
Dudek did not eclipse the record that day but he did go on to shatter Payton’s record of 66 touchdowns during that 1985 season. Dudek finished with 79.
“It was cold and a long way up in Maine. Castine is a long, long way,” Cioffi said.
Cioffi retired in 2008. He and Barbara set off for Palm Springs, California, a place quite unlike Castine.
It gets to be 120 degrees in Palm Springs.
“I don’t mind the heat. I love it,” he said.
He is fully retired now but for a time he sold radio advertising in California.
Not surprisingly, he missed talking to people the way he did for all those years on television.
He remedied that by dabbling in stand-up comedy. He attended an eight-week school for stand-up comedy, going once a week to classes in Burbank, California.
“I did a little of that,” Cioffi said.
Now, though, it’s a steady diet of golf.
“I play three or four days a week, and when I was selling advertising, I played more than I should have,” Cioffi said.
“It is a walkable course. I bring a push cart just like I used to do in Vermont.”
He returns each summer to play in the Pierce Tournament at Rutland Country Club although he has not made the event the last two years. He did not attend the 2020 tournament due to COVID.
“I was not going to get on a plane,” he said.
He and Barbara looked at other retirement destinations.
“We looked in Arizona. We liked Tucson. Myrtle Beach was too cold. I don’t want to be in the 40s or 50s,” he said.
“I love life out here, living right next to a golf course.”
Other than being scared out of his mind, one other thing sticks out to him about being the Rutland High graduation speaker.
“Dave Wolk was the superintendent and every kid said something to him as they came across the stage. It was amazing how much connection he had with the kids,” Cioffi said.
Connections? Cioffi knows something about them. He had them with thousands of Vermont and New Hampshire viewers in a TV career that spanned a quarter of a century.
