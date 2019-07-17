On Aug. 12, the juices will start flowing again for Dave Capman. It doesn’t matter that he has greeted his players for the first day of football practice 39 other seasons. The passion still burns.
There is a state championship to chase. After all, he still trails his wife Maureen by two in that department. Dave has coached nine of them — six in boys basketball, one in football, another in baseball and one in girls golf. Maureen’s Poultney cheerleader teams have hung state championship banners on the wall 11 times.
But the story about state crowns in the Capman household is not that simple. Dave’s Blue Devil football squad would have likely won several more had the Poultney football program not played as members of New York State from 1980 through 1999.
The Devils had powerhouses during that span, but were not allowed to compete for the state championship. They did win nine Northern Adirondack League titles and three NAL Super Bowls during their time in New York.
His basketball coaching resume is impressive enough with a record of 368-341 punctuated by the six state titles, but he is more identified with football, where his Blue Devils have put together a record of 185-169-1.
He played under the legendary Dean Houghton, for whom the PHS football field is named. The late Houghton’s presence is still felt today in the way Capman goes about his business.
“A lot of what we do is from Dean,” Capman said. “We do a lot of repetition in practice and that is from him. Our pregame preparation the day before a game is exactly the way he did it.”
Even with all the titles and victories, you will hear criticism of Capman from Blue Devil fans. It goes with the territory and no coach in any community is immune.
The vitriol hurled Capman’s way usually goes something like this: The game has passed him by. He hasn’t kept up with today’s spread offenses...
But if fans looked into Blue Devil history, they would find that when Capman did have someone who could throw the ball like a Wally Ainsworth or catch the ball like a Sandy Sumner, he has made use of the weapons.
“We do what we need to do,” Capman said. “We want to run the football for sure. But when we have players who can throw and catch, we will throw.
“We like to be 60-40 (in favor of the run). That’s our plan but we usually run more than that.”
All the winning started early for the 1965 Poultney High graduate. He played on three state championship baseball teams, two more in football and two in basketball.
Then, it was off to the University of Vermont, where he played football.
He transferred to Castleton and graduated from there in 1970.
His job out of college was as a sixth-grade teacher at Poultney Elementary School and he has been bleeding blue and gold ever since.
He and Maureen made certain to keep the Blue Devil traditions that were in place when they were in school alive — the team breakfasts, Friday night parades and pep rallies.
He thinks back on the move to New York in 1980 with no regrets. The Devils were the scourge of the Northern Adirondack League but the decision to bring the football program across the state line was more important than wins and losses.
“It saved football for us,” Capman said.
After West Rutland and Burr and Burton dropped the sport, the Devils were left with very few nearby opponents of equal size in Vermont. Going to New York seemed the only option.
The highlight of the New York days, Capman said, was winning the first NAL Small School Super Bowl against Whitehall in Granville.
“The first one is always nice,” Capman said.
After 19 years in New York, it made sense to return to Vermont when schools like Otter Valley and Mill River started football programs.
There was one more factor.
“New York did away with the Super Bowl. That was our championship,” Capman said.
The Vermont highlight, he said, came in 2007 when the Blue Devils defeated Windsor in the Division III state championship game under the lights of Brattleboro’s Natowich Field.
“They beat us pretty handily during the season,” Capman said.
It appeared as though the Yellow Jackets were going to have their way with the Devils again until Poultney turned the game around with a goal-line stand just before the half.
Five years ago, he and Maureen retired from teaching but Dave stayed on as the head football coach and athletic director.
“We are busier now than we have ever been,” Dave said. “We travel more.”
After so many years following the patterns of the academic year with a heavy dose of extracurricular activities, there was an adjustment period.
“It took us a year to realize that you don’t have to wait for school vacation to go somewhere,” Capman said.
Retirement has given them more chances to see grandchildren play in Florida and New Hampshire. Son Dan’s two boys played lacrosse in Florida. Daughter Davinney is the athletic director at Raymond High School in New Hampshire. They were able to watch her children play track and field and soccer.
“We made all of their senior games,” Capman said.
Dave and Davinney have common ground as athletic directors.
“She had a situation involving a parent and she called my about how I would have handled it,” he said. “We compare notes. We went to a national convention in Orlando together.”
The floor the Blue Devils play basketball on is now Capman Court. The night of the dedication ceremony was a complete surprise to Capman.
“I had no idea. Our principal, Joe DeBonis, Maureen and Davinney put it all together,” he said.
Capman played in the 1965 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual senior all-star high school football game against New Hampshire.
Today, he is the Vermont athletic director for that game.
Poultney boasts traditions in high school athletics that have fallen by the wayside in many places.
Many players from small high schools finally have their games broadcast on the radio if they make it to the Barre Auditorium for the basketball Final Four.
Most of Poultney’s football and basketball games are broadcast over Lakes Region radio (WVNR) during the season.
“It’s pretty neat. A lot of people follow our athletics because of WVNR,” Capman said.
It is all those extra touches that make it difficult for Capman to leave.
His grandson, Caden Capman, was the quarterback on the football team that made it to the Division III state championship game in 2018. He returns this season.
Capman told himself that after the next grandson (Taite) graduates, he would get done as head coach.
Taite is going to be a sophomore and Dave is reconsidering that promise. He might stay beyond that.
“I think even if I am not the head coach, I will probably help someone else,” Capman said.
But that’s long-range stuff. There is a new season fast approaching and that’s where Capman’s head is right now.
“When the Shrine Game gets here (Aug. 3) everyone starts getting excited for the season,” Capman said.
Those yellow and gold helmets begin dotting the Poultney gridiron for daily practices. Jim Provost will bring his Milton team into town for a scrimmage and soon after that comes the regular season opener against Otter Valley.
It’s all just as exciting for Dave Capman as it was when he greeted his players for the first time so many decades ago.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.