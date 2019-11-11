The bucolic landscape out in western Vermont that boasts towns like Pawlet, Dorset and Rupert is a paradise for photographers and foliage seekers. It is a postcard come to life in any season.
Sara Fry appreciated all of its beauty whenever she left her Pawlet home for the 11-mile training run along a dirt road that emptied onto Route 30 and carried her over Rupert Flats.
Those daily workouts helped take her well beyond the Mettawee Valley. She competed in cross country and track and field for Colorado College where she became the Tigers first All-American in cross country. That accomplishment helped to earn her a place in Colorado College’s Athletic Hall of Fame, her induction coming in 2011.
“It was a great ceremony, fun to be a part of,” Fry said of her HOF induction.
A professor at Boise State, she is still running at age 45. Next up: The California International Marathon in Sacramento in December.
But you aren’t reading the Sacramento Bee or Idaho Statesman so let us spend a little more time with the girl growing up in Pawlet and competing in cross country and track and field across the New York State border for the Granville Golden Horde.
Fry moved to Pawlet in the eighth grade and does not recall even having a choice of where to go to high school.
She landed at the right place for her because Anton Kastburg was the Granville coach, someone Fry and others regard as an outstanding mentor for long distance running as well as the other track and field events.
“He was an extraordinary coach,” Fry said. “He gave us a gift that will last a lifetime.”
Fry’s high school years branded her as a future college standout. She was an All-American in the Junior Olympics and placed 17th at the Indoor High School Nationals in the 3000 meters.
She was no less dominant once she arrived at Colorado College, “the only school I looked at west of the Hudson River.”
She was not only the school’s first All-American in cross country but set the school record in the 10,000 meters in 1995, clocking 39 minutes, 8 seconds.
But it wasn’t any of the records or All-American honors that Fry recalls most fondly among her athletic experiences at Colorado College, but rather a particular race.
“I guess maybe it was my sophomore year at an Invitational hosted by Wartburg College on the same course where we were going to have our Regional Championships. I had my personal best time by 20 seconds,” Fry said.
But what really came to the fore that day was the camaraderie showing the team aspect of cross country.
“It was exciting the way that the team was cheering for me when they heard I was in front. It was a big upset for me to win that race.
“It was a pretty cool thing. Everyone thinks that running is a solo sport, but it’s not.”
She graduated from the Colorado Springs school in 1996 and returned in 2011 for her Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Success continued after leaving CC. She was 20th in a field of 989 competitors at the Dankin’s Women’s Triathlon in New York City in 2005.
“That one was really fun,” Fry said. “The weakest of my three legs was the swim. I was OK in the bike. There were some professional runners in that triathlon and I smoked some of the professionals.”
But there was a time when she thought her running days were over due to an assortment of injuries.
“I decided that I’m not a runner anymore,” Fry said.
But things changed when she met her husband Beau. He was a runner and involved in a running club in Boise.
“We got serious pretty quick and I started going to the running club to spend more time with him,” Fry said.
They were married in 2015 and Fry was again running after her hiatus.
“I decided to set a goal for a half marathon,” she said. “Beau is a very dedicated marathon runner.”
She is pretty removed from Vermont now having moved her parents to Boise in August.
She is a professor in the College of Education at Boise State and her running hobby has her training and traveling with the California International Marathon, which bills itself as “the Fastest Marathon in the West”, only weeks away.
Added to her crowded schedule of activities is that of yoga teacher. She incorporates yoga into her pre-race warm-up routine.
That’s a breakneck schedule, but don’t rule out a return to Vermont. She has great memories of those runs through the Mettawee Valley.
“It’s absolutely beautiful,” Fry said.
