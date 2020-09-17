Things are happening at St. Michael’s College on the athletic landscape. High-powered coaches have been brought in, positions have been made full-time, recruiting has intensified and the Purple Knights seem to have things in place to begin a climb back toward the glory years.
Rutland native Ryan Garrow is thrilled to be a part of it.
Garrow was hired this year as the school’s first full-time Strength and Conditioning coach.
“It has been a 10-year process of getting this dream job,” said Garrow, who had been a part-time member of the SMC staff in the past.
The road began back home for the 2008 Rutland High graduate. Playing four years of football for Raider coach Mike Norman, he became intrigued by the conditioning portion of the program. Norman’s conditioning coach Jerry Gorruso got him excited about workouts and what they could do for athletic performance.
“They were big influences on me. I don’t think I ever missed one of coach Gorruso’s workouts in four years,” Garrow said.
“First of all, he is just a great person,” Norman said.
“He has worked really, really hard. He was always very dedicated to what we were trying to do.
“Like a lot of kids, when he started working out, he figured it out. He liked what it did for his body and the way that it made him feel mentally and emotionally.”
Garrow was certain he wanted to pursue a degree in either Strength & Conditioning or Exercise Science. He was looking at schools like Springfield College, Cortland State and Keene State. He chose Cortland.
Cortland is noted for excellence in that field and it also gave Garrow an opportunity to visit an uncle who lives in the Syracuse area.
Garrow did his postgraduate work at Merrimack College and has fashioned a resume spiced with some interesting jobs including being a Strength and Conditioning coach for the Mount Mansfield Ski Club & Academy. That position included travel to competitions in Colorado.
The Purple Knights have a proud athletic history, perhaps most famously punctuated by the Iron Knights in 1958. The national media dubbed the St. Michael’s men’s basketball team the “Iron Knights” when they made a run all the way to the Small College Basketball Final Four despite playing mainly five players due to injury and illness.
The Knights defeated Evansville (Indiana) on its home floor in the semifinal game before bowing to the University of South Dakota in the national championship game.
The SMC players were met at the airport in Burlington by a throng of people and feted with a parade.
But the glory has faded. Recently, the footage of SMC basketball games on the local TV channels shows the bleachers nearly empty and the Purple Knights losing on a regular basis.
“I am sick of being picked last all the time in the Northeast-10,” Garrow said.
But the Knights might soon be relevant again. Garrow has been impressed by new coaches and their doggedness in the recruiting game.
He sees much greater things ahead and he is anxious to do his part in making it happen.
The Purple Knights will now be an NCAA Division I team in women’s hockey, something that transpired last month when the New England Women’s National Alliance was recognized as a Division I conference.
“Things are happening. It is definitely exciting up here now and there is a great family atmosphere,” Garrow said. “I felt a lot of energy during the interview process.”
