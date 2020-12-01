Jacob Godfrey scored on a header to give the Rutland High boys soccer team a 1-0 postseason victory over BFA-St. Albans in 2016.
He regards that as a highlight of his high school days at Rutland, but it would not be the last time he would score a game-winner in a postseason soccer game. Godfrey scored off a corner kick with a second remaining in the first half for Castleton University. It proved to be the winning goal against Colby-Sawyer College in the North Atlantic Conference championship game.
Those are great memories and something to look back on later. Right now, Godfrey is not looking in the rear view mirror. He has too much in front of him.
The Castleton senior is busy positioning himself for a career as an equipment manager or a clubhouse manager with a professional sports team.
He needed 50 hours in one of his classes for an internship and Castleton equipment manager Brian Smith used his connections to set him up with one with the equipment manager of the Adirondack Thunder, the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.
He had a lot of responsibility and believes he gained a wealth of knowledge from the experience.
It was also fun because hockey is one of his loves.
“Just being around the guys and the game was great,” Godfrey said.
His next internship, providing COVID doesn’t intervene, will be as a clubhouse manager intern with the Winston-Salem Dash, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
“It’s really up in the air. I think it has a good chance to happen,” Godfrey said.
“It’s an exciting time for him,” Castleton men’s soccer coach John O’Connor said.
Godfrey grew up in Castleton, five minutes from the campus.
He elected to go to Rutland High because he wanted to play hockey and Fair Haven Union High School does not have a hockey team.
When it came time to sort out his options for college, he was looking at several.
“A couple of them didn’t work out money-wise and I knew Castleton had a good program,” Godfrey said.
The school also had his desired major of Sports Management.
He found himself at home on the soccer field with the Spartans.
“He is one of the best players Castleton has had at least in my time here,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor had him sized up to be a forward early in his freshman season.
“Then we saw him as an attacking midfield player,” O’Connor said.
That evolved. They began to see that he would be even more valuable as a midfielder with a defensive bent or, in soccer parlance, a No. 6.
“That is someone who shields the back four but also looks to get us going,” O’Connor said.
Godfrey flourished in that role.
“He is 5-foot-8 but he plays like he is 6-foot. He is very good on balls in the air,” O’Connor said.
His success on the pitch has been matched by his performance in the classroom.
“He is a super student,” said O’Connor who has had Godfrey as a student in some coaching classes. “I have had professors tell me how diligent he is. He wants to get better.”
Godfrey’s priority is to get on track for his career in professional sports, but coaching at a later time in his life has crossed his mind.
He has been a volunteer coaching youth soccer at the Polo Fields on Saturday mornings in Rutland Town and has returned to help coach hockey in Rutland.
“I have thought about it. I have taken a few coaching courses,” Godfrey said.
“I want to go into being an equipment manager first.”
O’Connor has seen traits that would enhance his ability to be a good coach.
“He is a student of the game. He can solve puzzles during a game,” O’Connor said. “He has grown so much as a player.”
Godfrey and his teammates had to deal with COVID stripping away their soccer season in the fall.
“It was disappointing not having any games,” Godfrey said. “But we still had the opportunity to practice. We looked at it as a chance to help the younger guys to prepare. It made them even better. They got to know each other.”
The Little East Conference will likely have some type of scaled down season this spring but Godfrey will not be around for it. He has finished up most of his classes and, hopefully, will be heading to North Carolina for his baseball internship.
There is a possibility, though, that he will return next fall to play in his final year of eligibility.
“If he does not, we have some big shoes to fill,” O’Connor said.
Godfrey still carries the nickname “Spider,” the moniker that his youth hockey coach Brian Hill tagged him with when he was 8 years old.
He will also be carrying some valuable experiences that should stead him well as he takes the next step in life.
“His experience on an off the field is going to make him so marketable,” O’Connor said.
