Greg Gallus lost an eye in the sixth grade, lost his father a few years later and then found himself as a high school senior.
Chances are you know him only as one of those Proctor super fans, attending all the varsity games home and away as well as the middle school and fifth-and-sixth grade athletic contests in town.
But Gallus has a backstory and it is one worth hearing.
Gallus lost that eye in an accident at home.
“Bob Ward was very good to me,” Gallus said of his sixth grade teacher at Proctor Elementary School that year. “He brought me a glove and baseball in the hospital.”
It was several year later, Gallus lost his father.
“He was a heck of a player,” Greg remembered.
Yes, Sam Gallus was an outstanding basketball player. Even as the disease was consuming him and his body was bloating from treatments, he would go over to Proctor High’s gym and put on a display of ball handling and shooting that was amazing.
He died in 1969.
Greg became a point guard for the Proctor Phantoms his senior season. He was a key ingredient of a team that made it all the way to the state finals where they fell 50-46 to Arlington in 1971.
A point guard’s greatest asset is being able to see the floor, seeing it better than others so that he can dissect the defense with deft passes.
How did he do it so well with one eye?
“I just got used to it,” he said.
He was not one of the headliners on that team. The main man was junior Dave Kynoski who scored 24 points in the 57-45 semifinal victory over Green Mountain and went on to finish his high school career with well over 900 points.
Bill Greeno, Bob Buzzell, Chris Keyser, Charlie Skuba and Gallus were the seniors on the team.
When Gallus did get on the floor, he brought a flair and was a fan favorite. Maybe it was because the fans knew what he had overcome or possibly because his style was entertaining to watch.
“Greg had a sleight of hand. He could look one way and pass the other. He was ahead of his time,” said Skuba, retired and living in Florida. “He was an an excellent passer.”
Maybe the success on the basketball floor gave Gallus the confidence to set out far from home and pursue his dream of a music career.
It was that and some other success he had in a talent show held right in Proctor, he said. That’s where it started.
He spent 18 years in California, mainly in the San Francisco area playing in clubs.
He moved to Nashville in 1999 where he remained through 2005.
He worked for Lowe’s in Nashville to supplement his music income.
“We played old rock and roll, a little bit of Motown and we did some country, too. We covered most all genres,” Gallus said.
He ran the mixer in Nashville for an 8-piece band. It was fun.
“I really enjoyed performing in the clubs,” he said.
But there comes a time when you reach a crossroads. Gallus wasn’t getting that close to striking it big.
“At one point, I thought I might have a deal but it fell through,” he said.
“That was tough, deciding it was time to stop.”
He came back to Proctor with a job waiting for him at Home Depot in Rutland Town.
Today, he is retired at 66 and rarely misses games back in his hometown at any level.
Last weekend, he rode to Chester with another zealous Proctor fan Ron Oakman on Friday night to watch the Proctor varsity girls roll to an easy win over Green Mountain.
“Ron Oakman does a lot of the driving,” Gallus said.
That is not surprising. Oakman thinks nothing of making an excursion into Connecticut to watch the UConn women’s basketball team. He also is known for his drone photography, covering the state from border to border to take breathtaking pictures of landscapes and waterfalls.
The next day, Gallus was perched in his familiar spot in Proctor’s Almo Bugianni Gymnasium watching the boys varsity roll to a convincing win over Arlington.
That Saturday matinee against Arlington had to bring back memories of when he was wheeling and dealing in the backcourt 49 years ago.
When Arlington’s John Haugsrud nailed a short jumper early in the third quarter of the 1971 title title game, it stretched the Eagles lead to 36-18 and the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym got quiet. It looked as though this one was over.
During a timeout, Greeno looked out of the huddle and winked at a Proctor fan in the stands as if to say “we’ve still got this.”
They nearly did but came up four points short.
“That was a great game,” Gallus said.
Paul Romano was the coach of that 1970-71 Proctor team.
“Paul Romano was an excellent coach. He was a run-and-gun coach,” Gallus said.
Gallus could stick the outside shot and was a good enough shooter to be a threat. But mainly when he got in the game he was the distributor.
“My job was to get the ball inside to the big guys like Chris Keyser and Dick Fay,” he said.
Gallus was fun to watch with his classy ball handing and ability to thread the pass to the appropriate place in the offense.
“I wish his father could see this ,” one fan said at a home game when Gallus was having one of his best performances.
Today, Gallus loves his lot in life. Following all the aspiring Proctor athletes from the elementary school age up through the varsity gives him great pleasure.
“I like to support all the kids,” he said.
This week he will make his way to the Buggiani Gym for the Bob Ward Tournament, the annual fifth-and-sixth grade tourney that honors his former sixth grade teacher he so fondly remembers.
And if any of these athletes ever has a down moment and needs a talk about overcoming an obstacle, Greg Gallus has a story to tell.
