Joe Harrington always went the distance. As a distance runner at Burr and Burton, he was good enough to set a state record in the 3000 meters that stood for eight years; good enough to make him a member of the inaugural BBA Hall of Fame class in 2001.
His run as associate principal/athletic director at West Rutland has been going on since 1998. He doesn’t see a finish line in sight yet.
It was track and field that took Harrington to Morrisville State, but he didn’t stay at the New York state school. He took some time off and wound up at Castleton University.
Armed with his degree, he became a physical education teacher in the Baltimore city school system, where he eventually became an assistant principal and athletic director.
“I always wanted to come back to Vermont. The city wasn’t for me,” Harrington said.
But he wasn’t going to leave for just anything. It had to be the right job.
One day someone sent him a post about an opening at West Rutland for an associate principal/athletic position.
Harrington got excited. “I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the job.’”
He got hired. He believes it was because of the Baltimore experience. He was told there were things to clean up in West Rutland.
That wasn’t always easy. He had to make waves. He had to do things that had not been done and things that were not always popular.
Twenty-one years later, he is proud of the results. He feels the school climate is far better than when he arrived.
It’s been a great ride. He loves the school and the community.
“It’s just been a good fit — the school, the community and the pride in the school,” he said.
There are bad days, for sure. He is dealing with discipline and athletics. Emotions can run high in the high school sports arena.
“The highs are very high and the lows are very low. I try to stay in the middle,” Harrington said.
Then, there’s that special day like last Saturday that lifts Harrington up and reminds him of all that is good in high school athletics.
He watched the Golden Horde battle an undefeated Proctor team through both overtime sessions — 110 minutes of boys soccer that produced a 0-0 tie. The intensity made it reminiscent of state championship games.
“It was a great soccer game. I left feeling that it was everything that is good about high school athletics,” Harrington said.
“Both teams competed hard. The kids learned more about perseverance in those 110 minutes than they could learn anywhere else.
“High school sports is my passion.”
That day featured a large homecoming crowd, other middle school games, a girls varsity soccer game, a well stocked and varied menu for the food concession and a block party after the final game.
It was a terrific homecoming celebration and a concept Harrington borrowed from the Golden Horde’s neighboring rival.
“Proctor always had a homecoming and we were always the team they played. I said, ‘Why don’t we have a homecoming? Let’s mirror what they do,’” Harrington said
The Horde began putting on a Homecoming event in the early 2000s, Harrington said.
Harrington chafes when he hears people say athletes need to go to a larger high school to be noticed. He believes strongly that an athlete will gain attention just as readily at a small Division IV school like West Rutland.
He points to a night when University of Vermont men’s basketball coach Mike Lonergan came to West Rutland to watch two small-school athletes play — West Rutland’s Greg Hughes and Twin Valley’s Candon Rusin.
The Horde has been very successful in athletics during Harrington’s time in town — 22 appearances in state championship games and six state titles.
He has strong feelings about the people who should be hired as coaches.
“You don’t have to know the Xs and Os. That will come. Of course, you want somebody who knows the game.
“But first, you have to be a level-headed person and a person of high integrity. You are looking for a great human being. You have got to hire good people and give them the support they need to be successful.
“Kids are not going to play for someone they don’t respect. You have to be a good role model.”
Harrington also wants someone who shares his respect for the rules.
“I am very clear about following the rule and the VPA (Vermont Principals’ Association) rules,” he said.
Within those parameters, he wants to see success between the lines.
“The goal is to always have winning programs. You aren’t always going to win the big game,” Harrington said.
Things are changing on the high school sports landscape, especially for small schools. Participation can be challenging and schools are combining forces in many instances to keep opportunities available for students.
There are already many co-op teams in the state, Cabot-Twinfield and Craftsbury-Hazen cooperative teams are only two of dozens of examples.
Proctor had several players from West Rutland on its baseball team last spring because the Golden Horde did not have a baseball team.
When it was evident there would not be sufficient numbers for baseball last spring, West Rutland fielded a track and field team. It even produced an individual state champion.
“We had to offer something. I think it was a very successful spring season. I expect the numbers (in track and field) to double this spring,” Harrington said.
The spring was wildly successful. Not only did Isabell Lanfear capture the Division IV state championship in the javelin, the Westside softball team also brought home the Division IV state title.
Baseball is Harrington’s favorite sport but he understands its demise.
“Kids are not watching it. Kids are not playing it out in the yard. We were always playing baseball when we were kids,” he said.
Still, it could make a return at the school. The numbers are more robust for baseball at the lower levels.
If a sport is not available, a student still has the opportunity to play it. The Quarry Valley district comprised of Poultney, West Rutland and Proctor gives students a chance to compete in a sport at one of the other schools if it is not offered at their own.
“We have a high school student playing football at Poultney and we have had Poultney students playing soccer here,” Harrington said.
Harrington works long hours between the regular school day and attending every home athletic event. There is also the daily commute from Danby.
That does not leave a lot of time to watch his own children play sports. Joseph Harrington V is a starting wide receiver and corner for the unbeaten Burr and Burton Academy varsity football team. Younger daughter Mia is a gymnast.
“I miss a lot. I watch them when I can,” Harrington said.
But he also views the many talented athletes who have come through the Westside hallways during his more than two decades almost as his own kids.
“I think the thing that has helped is that our greatest athletes have also been such good people,” Harrington said, ticking off names like Brooke Raiche, Greg Hughes, Don Dunchus, Katie Lincoln and Jamie Rajda.
Breaking the tape at the finish line of the 3000 was really only the start for Joe Harrington.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.