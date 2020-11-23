If you are a Vermont high school football aficionado, you might know that former Woodstock Union High School football coach Jim McLaughlin is one of two of the state’s football coaches with more than 200 career victories. You might also know that among those 211 wins were nine state championships.
It is less likely that you know that McLaughlin wrote a book. He is the co-author of “Baffled Parents Guide to Coaching Youth Football.”
He wrote the book with Paul Pasqualoni, best known for his successful run as the Syracuse University head football coach when his teams put together a 107-59-1 record.
McLaughlin said the premise of the book is laying out a plan for parents who get thrown into coaching their child’s team when they need a coach, even though they do not have a wealth of football knowledge. The book is part of an instructional series on sports.
McLaughlin got to know Pasqualoni during their Connecticut years. Pasqualoni is a Connecticut native, McLaughlin moved to Connecticut after his sophomore year at Bennington Catholic.
McLaughlin went to Southern Connecticut University and remained in touch with the football program there after graduation. Pasqualoni was on the Southern Connecticut staff.
McLaughlin was the head coach at Waterford High in Connecticut when Pasqualoni had his first head coaching job at Division III Western Connecticut.
“He was interested in my quarterback,” McLaughlin said.
The real tie to co-authoring the book with Pasqualoni came after McLaughlin was in Woodstock. Pasqualoni was having trouble completing the book due to a time crunch and it just happened to be that the woman involved with publishing the book worked in Woodstock’s school district. McLaughlin was the natural choice.
McLaughlin had been on the staff at Coast Guard also but it was coming back to his native Vermont that gave him that signature magical run of 31 years with the Woodstock program.
Thirty-one years. 211 victories. Nine state crowns, Is it possible to pick a highlight out of that three-decade string of success?
“Obviously, the first one,” McLaughlin said, referencing the 1996 state championship victory over Lyndon.
It was not only the first title but it had one of those dramatic endings that remains etched in the minds of players and fans forever.
Ray Lemire was calling the game over the radio and his analyst was Lou Young.
The game went into overtime and Jason Young kicked the field goal to give the Wasps a 17-14 victory and the state title.
Jason is Lou’s son.
“I turned to Lou for some commentary and he had tears in his eyes. He couldn’t talk. I couldn’t either so I said, “we’re going to take a break,’” Lemire said. “Then, we hugged.”
McLaughlin retired after the 2012 campaign.
Now, 74, he said it wasn’t that easy of a decision. After all, he had been coaching either as an assistant or the head guy for 45 years.
There were circumstances, though, that made it seem like the right time.
“We had won back-to-back state titles and with the last one we were undefeated. You can’t go out any better,” McLaughlin said.
“Also, I knew it was a good group coming back. I didn’t want to leave when the program wasn’t healthy.”
He missed the kids. He really misses preparing a team for the next game.
“I miss game planning,” McLaughlin said.
That does not surprise Lemire who did a weekly cable TV show with McLaughlin and his longtime assistant coach Chuck Worrell.
“Their absolute focus on the next opponent was amazing. They knew everything about each player on the other team. I never knew there was so much to it,” Lemire said.
There are so many memories to reflect on as his enjoys retirement with his wife Debbie at their home in Pomfret.
They aren’t all state championship game victories. Going back to Bennington where it all started and beating Mount Anthony provided a cherished memory.
“A real highlight was winning a game on Spinelli Field,” McLaughlin said. “Father Spinelli was my assistant coach when I played at Bennington Catholic.”
McLaughlin and Worrell are longtime best friends and it was special to see Chuck’s son Ramsey Worrell replace him as head coach at Woodstock.
McLaughlin has had several former players go into the coaching ranks – people like Dean Corkum, who coached lacrosse and football at Essex; Jordan Tolar, the West Rutland boys head basketball coach and a member of the football staff at Otter Valley; John Rhoades, who has coached football and baseball at Norwich University; Jason Tarleton, who has coached multiple sports at Woodstock Union High School; Zach Scott, a member of the Woodstock football staff and Tony Redington.
Tolar was an outstanding lineman for McLaughlin.
“He was a very good player technically,” McLaughlin said. “A lot of offensive and defensive linemen just rely on their size and strength. But he was technically very good, a student of the game. When those kids go into coaching, you aren’t surprised.
“Jordan was a really good player. He went to McNeese State (FCS program in Louisiana) and went to Castleton when McNeese dropped his major.”
McLaughlin remains interested in the program. He attends all of the Wasps’ home games and some away games.
He did not attend any of the 7-on-7, one-hand touch, pass-only football games this past fall that Vermont used as a substitute for tackle football as part of COVID protocol.
“I respected their decision but I wasn’t going to call it football,” McLaughlin said.
That is not a surprising answer from a man whose teams lived off the Delaware Wing T and who relished ball control.
McLaughlin has discovered just how small of a world football can be and how many connections run through it.
One evening a man took the McLaughlins to dinner and they discovered that the gentleman had been Tubby Raymond’s roommate.
It was Raymond who popularized the Wing T offense as the coach at the University of Delaware to the point where it became the Delaware Wing T.
No matter what kind of football is played at Woodstock Union High School football, it will always be played on a field that bears McLaughlin’s name.
It was at an early September game on a Friday night in 2013 that Woodstock’s football facility became James T. McLaughlin Field.
Corkum delivered an emotional speech that night as McLaughlin and his wife had an honor bestowed on them that will always be one of the family’s best memories.
“I’m a Vermont kid and when even a small part of it has your name on it, it is a really big honor,” McLaughlin said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.