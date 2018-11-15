Monday night in the University of Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas Associate Athletic Director Larry Hare sauntered over to the bench where University of Vermont star Anthony Lamb and a few of his teammates were sitting before the game.
“Anyone been to Al’s French Fries lately,” Hare asked the Vermont players.
“They had a funny look on their faces,” Hare said.
Hare then explained that his familiarity with that famous Burlington landmark comes from being a native Vermonter.
Then, the game started and the Catamounts had the Kansas fans nervous for a bit. Vermont led much of the first half and only trailed the Jayhawks by four at halftime.
Hare wasn’t surprised. The Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate stays in touch with events back home and he knew the respect the Vermont program had earned in recent seasons, winning 20-plus games with regularity.
“It wasn’t surprising,” said Hare of the Cats’ ability to keep up with the No. 2 ranked team in the nation over the first 30 minutes. “... I have followed their success and I like to see how they are doing. It was fun to watch and I wasn’t surprised with the way they competed.”
After Hare graduated from MSJ, he attended Boston College where he was a student manager for the Eagles basketball team on the way to earning his degree.
The last line on Hare’s resume before going to Kansas says he worked in the athletic department of the University of Connecticut.
UConn Athletic Director Lew Perkins became the AD at Kansas and eventually asked Hare to come out to Lawrence, where he is an associate athletic director and head equipment manager for the Jayhawks. One of his main responsibilities is the high profile men’s basketball program.
“It is a substantial task,” Hare said, noting that last year’s run through the Big 12 Conference Tournament and then to the Final Four meant that he was on the road 22 of 29 days.
That can be tough with a family. He and his wife Jennifer have a son, Mason, who is a freshman at Lawrence High, and a daughter, Elizabeth, a seventh grader.
“I miss some of their activities,” Hare said.
But he also makes a lot of them as the result of cutting back here and there. He once had a heavy schedule as a college basketball official, but now works just two games a week. There is an NAIA conference and an NCAA Division II conference in the area that each give him a game a week.
He also helps to train young high school basketball officials.
The basketball team has a six-day trip to Brooklyn over Thanksgiving. Hare won’t be going, not wanting to miss that much time with his family over the holiday.
Family is important and his mother Sandy has also relocated to Lawrence, where she works in the same building as Larry. Sandy, age 73, organizes the academic tutors for athletes in the afternoon and does event work in the evenings.
“I hope to have a motor like she does at the same age,” Hare said.
Hare’s sister, Mary Beth, an MSJ graduate, is also employed in sports. She works for the York Revolution, a Class A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania.
Bernie Cieplicki, who scored more than 2,000 points at Rice Memorial, does the color on the radio for Vermont basketball games and made the trip to Kansas.
Hare played against Cieplicki in high school and the two caught up with one another while Hare gave Cieplicki a tour of the facility.
“Bernie and Jeff Paul (a Rutland High graduate) have me on their radio show in Burlington two or three times a year,” Hare said. “Jeff coaches the Colchester High girls soccer team and it’s always fun talking Vermont sports with them.”
Hare has found a home in Lawrence, loving the reminders it offers of Vermont.
“Downtown Lawrence looks a lot like downtown Burlington or downtown Rutland. It was founded by New Englanders,” Hare said.
Any nugget of information from back home is of interest to him and he was especially intrigued by the recent upgrades planned for the University of Vermont’s athletic facilities.
“I was so excited to read about what is going on with the UVM facilities,” Hare said. “It was just very exciting to hear about that.”
Monday night, the Jayhawks finally got away from the Catamounts and fashioned an 84-68 victory.
“Our senior took over the game,” Hare said. “He will do that to a lot of teams this year.”
The senior was Lagerald Vick and he rang up 32 points and made all eight of his attempts beyond the 3-point line in what KU coach Bill Self described as the best offensive performance he’s seen from any player he has had.
But for the first half of the game there was little separating Vermont and the No. 2 team in the country. While the team Hare wanted to win came through, you just know that for 20 minutes there was a hint of Vermont pride in his soul.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
