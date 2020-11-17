The years at Castleton University were good ones for Mat Parker. He played basketball for the Spartans. They steadily improved while he played his final three seasons under coach Dave Blake.
Parker scored 1,350 points from 1992 through 1996 and is fifth on the Spartans all-time list for 3-point field goals with 198.
Those were fun times.
It’s not all fun these days for Parker, athletic director for five high schools in Rockland, Illinois.
Nobody has to be told that it’s not a great time to be an athletic administrator during the COVID era.
Parker is as frustrated as anyone about all the uncertainty of the virus and the way it is upending lives.
“We have stopped predicting. We have stopped planning too far out,” Parker said.
This fall, his high schools had neither football or soccer. They did field cross country, tennis and golf teams.
Rockford is not far from the Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana borders.
“It is really hard to explain to young people why they are not playing when they have friends in other places who are. But for the most part, people have been understanding,” Parker said.
High school administrators take their direction from the Illinois Department of Health.
Many sports that have not been able to be played this school year might be crammed into a crowded spring schedule if the COVID numbers take a turn for the better.
That still presents problems as some coaches and athletes find themselves having to make a difficult position in deciding which sport to choose.
Parker points out there are many multiple sport athletes and coaches, particularly at the smaller high schools.
Parker has fond memories of growing up in Vermont, playing multiple sports for Green Mountain Union High School in Chester and then basketball for the Spartans.
He was on the soccer, basketball and track and field teams at Green Mountain. His main event with the Chieftains track and field team was the 800 meters but he also competed in the 4x100, 4x400, high jump and long jump.
He played for Jeff Thompson his freshman season and then Blake took the reins. The Spartans improved until they fashioned a 21-6 record in Parker’s senior season, the 1995-96 campaign.
“We had some big wins my junior and senior years,” Parker said.
“Dave Blake really focused on bringing in Vermonters. It was fun playing with guys like Tony Higgins (West Rutland) and Alan LaRoche (Colchester) and it was also fun playing against Justin Wener (West Rutland) for Green Mountain College.”
Parker’s prolific 3-point shooting did not become part of his game until he arrived at Castleton.
“I didn’t have the size or strength to shoot from that range at Green Mountain. I could not shoot from beyond the 3-point line while I was being challenged,” Parker said.
He had a growth spurt between his freshman and sophomore season at Castleton. That, along with some work in the weight room, enabled him to become one of the Spartans’ top 3-point shooters.
He put up numbers that have earned him a place in Castleton University’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I received the call from Deanna (Deanna Tyson, the athletic director) and it was good to hear,” Parker said.
The induction ceremony was to have been this fall but it was postponed due to the virus.
Parker is eagerly anticipating coming to campus next fall for the induction if everything gets on a track allowing for those types of events can be held.
“I am looking forward to attending and seeing people and the beautiful campus. I am glad that they didn’t do a virtual thing,” Parker said.
Parker coached varsity basketball in Rockford before assuming his administrative position. He said he patterned much of his coaching after Blake “with some Billy Donovan and Jay Wright up tempo stuff.”
It has been quite a journey from Castleton to Rockford and the latest part of the road has been filled with potholes and, to borrow a term from back home, frost heaves.
There are always potholes on the road of life. That 21-6 season did not just happen. The first year under Blake, the Spartans were 12-15.
Right now, this pothole seems more like a canyon. Parker will continue to do what he can do to dig out of it for the young athletes, helping them to deal with a far greater obstacle than he ever encountered at Green Mountain Union High School or Castleton.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
