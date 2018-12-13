The bookends buttressing the chapters of Sue Pollender’s lengthy and successful basketball coaching career at Black River High School in Ludlow don’t exactly match.
She began in 1969 in the days before Title IX when girls basketball teams had to fight to squeeze in a few hours of practice around the boys schedule. Those were days when the girls played far fewer games and, at some schools, played them at 4 p.m. on weekdays in front of fewer fans than you would find at a family picnic.
She finished in 1997 when there was equal practice time allotted for girls teams who played the same 20-game schedule as the boys. During her career, fans became passionate about the girls game, filling the gyms when the teams were doing well.
“Title IX helped a lot,” Pollender said of the 1972 legislation. “I was fortunate enough to coach at a time when girls basketball was just evolving.”
The game has changed since she first sat on the bench in 1969. The girls are quicker and play an up-tempo style. The 3-point line came into the high school game in 1987.
“The fundamentals, the basic things, don’t change,” Pollender said.
That is why she is proving to be a valuable resource for Black River girls basketball coach Howie Paul this season. Paul called and asked her to help him coach, and she shows up for practice and some home games when she can.
Pollender’s teams won 325 games, seven league titles and state championships in 1974 and 1988.
That 1974 team was one of the biggest ever in small-school girls basketball. It boasted Val Guy and 1,000-point scorer Venus Bailes, both over 6 feet tall.
Guy was the taller of the two and they made rebounding very difficult for any opponent.
They defeated Blue Mountain in the championship game that season 53-48 in Rutland.
The second title in 1988 came at the Barre Auditorium when the Presidents beat Arlington 50-44.
Pollender recalls the venerable old building on the hill in Barre with fondness.
“I remember feeling that I was in an old-time gym. It had a certain mystique, a magic to it,” Pollender said.
The semifinal game that year in Barre was a gut-wrenching 44-41 win over Proctor in which the Presidents overcame a double-double (19 points, 19 rebounds) from the Phantoms’ Sherryl Oakman.
Black River’s Sandi Brown scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half of the state title game that year. She and Kelly Van Guilder became the first Black River female athletes that day to have played on state title teams in each of the three sports.
“That team was a hard working bunch of girls. I would open up the gym for an optional practice on Sunday if we had a game on Monday and the whole team would show up,” Pollender said.
“Kelly Van Guilder was a real floor general. I always said that I could have sat in the stands when she was on the court,” Pollender said.
The first crown was special for another reason. That 1973-74 season was an unforgettable chapter in Black River history. The boys and girls basketball teams gave the Presidents a sweep of the state titles.
Coach Dave Baker’s boys team won 58-34 at the University of Vermont against a Chelsea team that was wearing the University of Vermont team’s green and gold jerseys. The Red Devils had brought the wrong colored uniform to Burlington that day.
Gene Hyjek poured in 20 points for Black River against Chelsea and Richard Gaignard added 18.
”Richard Gaignard used to come into the girls locker room and give the team a pep talk that year. There was a lot of support between the teams,” Pollender said.
Pollender had dozens of talented players through those three decades but one stands above all.
“Lori Rogers was the best female athlete I ever had,” Pollender said.
Rogers scored well over 1,000 points before graduating in 1977 despite never seeing the floor her freshman year when she was in a cast.
Rogers lives in Florida and she and Pollender have kept in touch. They have attended the women’s NCAA Division I Final Four together when it was in Florida.
Rogers also spent a few seasons as Pollender’s assistant coach.
Veteran Twin Valley girls basketball coach Buddy Hayford recalled the immense respect Pollender commanded when he broke into coaching.
“She was one of the titans, one of the legends,” Hayford said. ”She was well known and well respected.
“She knew her Xs and Os but she also knew how to coach kids. You could tell that she was in it for more than hanging banners.”
“She was one of our first great educators and that spilled over onto the basketball court,” Black River Athletic Director Joe Gurdak said. ”She was able to teach the game.”
Monday night, the new gym floor at Black River was dedicated to Pollender. The words “Sue Pollender Court” adorn the floor and bring plenty of memories to those who saw her teams play.
Gurdak and Paul were sitting in the lunch room one day talking about things that should be done before Black River is expected to close its doors after the 2019-20 school year. Naming the floor for Pollender was at the top of the list.
“It’s an honor but, more importantly, it is an honor to all the girls who ran up and down the court. It is a tribute to women’s basketball,” Pollender said.
Pollender retired from teaching history at Black River in 2012.
She is still passionate about the subject and gives tours two days a week at the Calvin Coolidge Homestead in Plymouth Notch.
She appreciates the history of the place where Coolidge took the oath of office in a room of the farmhouse on Aug. 3, 1923, to become the 30th president of the United States.
She is also the President of the Black River Academy Museum.
It is a natural extension of her life as a history teacher.
Now, helping Paul with the Black River girls varsity basketball team is another extension of her three decades as the head coach of that program which also created some history. It was one of the richest histories in the annals of Vermont girls basketball.
