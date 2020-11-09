If Proctor High School graduate Dave Kynoski had been following the march to an unbeaten season and state championship by his high school’s girls soccer team from his gated community in South Carolina, it must have brought back some special memories.
Kynoski was the king of the shutout as a college goalkeeper. He turned in nine shutouts, including eight in a row, in leading Middlebury College to a 10-0 season. He allowed only one goal all season. It landed him a mention in the Dec. 17, 1973 edition of Sports Illustrated.
Proctor High girls soccer goalie Rachel Stuhlmueller also authored nine shutouts this season and, like Kynoski, took her team to an unbeaten season. It culminated with a 4-2 victory over Hazen Union on Saturday in the state championship game, giving the Phantoms a 13-0 record.
There are plenty of accidental goalies in high school soccer. Players who began as a field player and then found themselves in the net when nobody else wanted to the responsibility.
Not so with Stuhlmueller, a goalie since she got acclimated to the sport while in elementary school.
“I started playing goalie at the Polo Fields when John Anderson was our coach. Then, I just played it all the way up through,” Stuhlmueller said.
Proctor coach Chris Hughes has seen her progress in her four varsity seasons in the goal.
“Her greatest growth is in her leadership and on-field instruction,” Hughes said. “She is a tremendous communicator. She can communicate really well with her teammates.”
The bulk of that communication is with Hope Kelley, a rock of the defense in front of Stuhlmueller.
“Hope and I communicate all the time,” Stuhlmueller said.
Kelley came to Proctor from Black River last year as a junior and has become the other leader of the defense this season, developing a telepathy with Stuhlmueller that makes the defense extremely difficult to crack for the most potent attacks.
“Hope has great vision. She knows when to clear the ball and when to clear it out,” Hughes said
“Hope’s athleticism is off the charts.”
It is a special pupil-teacher relationship that Stuhlmueller has with coach Scott French.
French was a college soccer goalie coach for 13 years and has been working with Proctor’s keepers for a number of seasons. He lives practically in the shadow of the Phantoms’ Taranovich Field.
“He has been a great help,” Stuhlmueller said. “I have improved so much working with him.
“He knows everything about me. He knows my strengths and my weaknesses. He knows me better than I know myself.”
“Rachel’s confidence has grown and her athleticism has just gotten better and better,” French said.
“She is the hardest working high school goalie who I have ever been around.”
That is a mouthful coming from French because he has worked with his son Ian (this year’s Proctor boys team’s goalie) and daughter Maddie, a past Proctor girls soccer keeper who recently graduated from the University of New England.
French said that Stuhlmueller is good enough to be a college keeper on the Division III level.
That’s is not likely to happen. First of all, it is basketball that is Stuhlmueller’s favorite sport. Secondly, she is looking at some larger schools like the University of Maine and University of Rhode Island.
She also is a very good player for coach Abby Bennett’s softball team.
But now it is basketball on Stuhlmueller’s mind with practices scheduled to begin Nov. 30. The senior has been a member of the varsity basketball team since she was an eighth grader.
Hughes is also the Phantoms’ girls basketball coach and he appreciates his post player who comes in guard dimensions.
Proctor does not have the luxury of a tall post player like West Rutland’s Elizabeth Bailey so Stuhlmueller gets the call to mix it up under the boards.
“She is one of the toughest, hardest working kids I have every coached,” Hughes said. “She plays 800 times bigger than her size. She is relentless. She does anything to help the team.
“She is only 5-foot-5-or-6 but she just does not stop. That is what rebounding is, it’s just wanting it.”
She does not always get the attention some players do who score 25 points, but she is a stat sheet stuffer. She is likely to score eight points, haul down 10 rebounds, block four shots and collect a few steals. That is a typical night for her.
Hughes believes she does not get the attention she deserves in soccer either.
“She is very underrated. Our league doesn’t value her. She has given up only two goals the whole (regular) season but she doesn’t even get picked for the league’s first team,” Hughes said.
That’s ancient history now. There is a basketball season to be played and some unfinished business at hand. Last season, the Phantoms won their semifinal game but never got to play against Mid-Vermont Christian in the state championship contest because COVID came calling.
Now, it’s Stuhlmueller’s final year and she would like to follow up Saturday’s state crown with another in her favorite sport.
