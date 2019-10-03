Springfield High School Athletic Director Rich Saypack will tell you that nothing shakes up your world quite like the ‘C’ word. He’s not talking about Cosmos, the nickname for his school’s sports teams.
One day in February 2018, Saypack didn’t feel right. He got worse during the night and went to the emergency room the next day at the behest of his wife Rebecca.
The first thought was a kidney stone. Then, everything changed. He was told it was a tumor and that he needed to get to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center as soon as possible.
It was cancer and it was in his liver. He heard Stage 4.
“People don’t know what it’s like to hear the word cancer. It changes your life,” Saypack said.
Three weeks later, he was in surgery.
Today, he treasures each day.
“I got lucky. It’s 100% gone,” he said.
His life is different in many ways. His job as athletic director is hectic but his day beats to a very different rhythm than when he was in marketing at Green Mountain Soapstone, the position he held just a couple of years ago.
It was jammed with travel. There were occasional times where he would coach the Springfield football team on a Friday night, catch a flight to Denver on business and be back for Monday’s practice. He also coached baseball.
Now, his job is overseeing all of the school’s athletic programs.
It has been quite an odyssey to get to this point. He and his wife grew up in the Utica, New York area. He went to Utica College.
One day he was listening to the radio and a spot advertising Harry Wendelstedt’s umpiring school piqued his interest.
“My uncle was listening with me and he said, ‘Hey, you can do that,’” Saypack said.
It was six weeks of training for $695 in Daytona Beach, Florida. That sounded good to Saypack so off he went.
He wound up umpiring in the Florida State League for 12 years.
“I always thought I was going to make it to the top. That was always the hope,” Saypack said.
Rebecca’s family was from Springfield originally and she wanted to move to Vermont.
They settled in Springfield. Their four children are Springfield High graduates. Rich began working for Black River Produce, then Vermont Soapstone. Green Mountain Soapstone became his last job before assuming the athletic directorship at Springfield High School. Umpiring baseball, officiating football and then coaching filled his days to the brim.
Now, the 62-year-old Saypack is likely in his last job, one that he loves and one that still fills up his days.
He went about making some changes. One of the areas he focused on was community relations. He writes an occasional column in the town’s weekly newspaper and has his coaches and some student athletes write for the paper also.
He worked to improve the facilities and staff.
“I cleaned out quite a few coaches,” he said.
He saw a culture that needed changing.
“If athletes weren’t starting, they didn’t want to play. We had to change that,” he said.
It seems to be working. Last fall there were 120 students playing a sport in grades 7-12. This fall there are more than 180.
Saypack wanted to leave the door open so students could join a team after the season started.
“That way when a kid said they might go out for the team next year, we could say, ‘Why not now?’ The field hockey team started with 12 and now we have 18,” Saypack said.
The gym has been freshened up considerably. When Cosmo fans come to Dressel Gym for the season’s first event, a girls basketball game against Leland & Gray on Dec. 17, it will be a new look that greets them.
The gym has been splashed with a fresh coat of paint, the state championship banners have been moved to a place where they are more prominent and an impressive new green and white scoreboard has been installed.
Both the boys and girls basketball teams will sport new uniforms.
Coaches Mike Hatt (boys basketball) and Pete Peck (girls) return to the scene after a hiatus from Springfield.
A Springfield High School Athletics Hall of Fame was launched, inducting its charter members on March 9.
“It’s always been a thought of mine,” Saypack said of the HOF.
The fall season has brought Cosmo athletics to life in a big way, hearkening back to the glory years of Springfield sports.
The football and girls soccer teams are in the throes of outstanding seasons and the community has noticed.
“We had over 900 fans for our home football game with Otter Valley and over 1,000 for the game against BFA,” Saypack said. “I can’t imagine what we will have Friday night (for Bellows Falls).”
Saypack has heard stories about the Bellows Falls-Springfield football game in the 1940s and 1950s, when the parking lot was overflowing and cars were parked on the side of the road.
“I think it might be like that again,” he said.
“It is gratifying to see the crowds get bigger. We have cheerleaders and a pep band for football,” he said.
Saypack figures he might take a different approach to hiring coaches than some athletic directors, something he attributes to his business background.
He has incorporated students into the hiring process with the understanding that they will not be involved in the hiring decision. The students write down their own questions and ask them of the candidates.
“They had good questions and I had a few of my own,” Saypack said.
Then, Saypack conducts his one-on-one interviews.
Springfield has long been a sports town with a tradition of embracing the Cosmos. That goes back to the Wheeler’s Corner Gang and before.
The Wheeler’s Corner Gang was the name given to locals who stood on the busy downtown corner of that name and rehashed the games complete, of course, with the second-guessing of coaches.
The inaugural class for the SHS Hall of Fame invokes memories of those glory days — Curt Dressel, Bob Schweitzer, Bo Birsky, Richie Wyman, Brad Dunbar, Mary Rose Jasinski, Jim Schwartz, Bill Bibens, Greg and Mary Beth Birsky, Tracy Guilford and Albert Gutterson.
Now, new memories are being made and new chapters written.
There have been some lean years in Cosmos Land but a sign in the high school lobby offers a way to get through them: “PERSEVERANCE: It’s a Cosmos Thing.”
Rich Saypack knows all about perseverance. He learned it battling cancer and he gets lessons on it each day on his job.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
