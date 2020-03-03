The Proctor girls basketball team was gunning for a fourth straight state title in 2015 but Mount St. Joseph put an end to the reign, tripping the Phantoms 35-29.
Proctor coach Chris Hughes felt Shannon Elms keyed that victory for MSJ.
“Shannon was the one who swung the game to MSJ,” Hughes said.
Now, Hughes will be counting on Shannon’s little sister Lyndsey Elms to help bring the title to Proctor. The 17-3 Phantoms begin their quest with a Division IV quarterfinal game at home on Friday evening.
Lyndsey herself wore the MSJ uniform her freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Proctor.
The Elms family scrapbook is stuffed with championship memories. Shannon won three consecutive state crowns playing with MSJ and played on teams that won an AAU state title five straight years. Lyndsey has two AAU state titles to go with her two high school state crowns.
Lyndsey and Shannon were teammates on an MSJ team that won a state crown in Shannon’s senior season.
“I never played with her until my senior year of high school. I really enjoyed playing a full season with her,” Shannon said.
Shannon was a post player/forward and Lyndsey a point guard and shooting guard. Together, they were a big part of that Mountie team that won the title.
“That was awesome. That was my favorite year,” Lyndsey said of winning a state title with Shannon as a MSJ teammate. “We had a lot of talent on that team. That was a lot of fun.”
Shannon knew her sister was going to be a very good player when Lyndsey was very young.
“She started coming to my AAU practices and games when she was 6 years old,” Shannon said. “Probably by the time she was 7 or 8 I knew that she was going to be pretty good.”
Shannon is studying forensics and is in the Air Force ROTC program at Bowling Green University in Ohio after having transferred from Findlay.
“I wanted to get more involved with the Air Force ROTC,” she said explaining the reason for changing schools.
Last week she was back home watching Lyndsey being honored on Senior Night in Proctor’s Almo Buggiani Gym. It was a little hard for Shannon to believe that Lyndsey had reached that stage.
“It’s super weird. She is my younger sister,” Shannon said just before the senior ceremony began.
They grew up in Chittenden doing the things sisters do — riding bikes and playing different sports.
It was basketball that forged the bond. There were two hoops at the house, one fastened on the garage and a portable one. They wore them out.
“We always had four or five basketballs around,” Shannon said.
Basketball was a big piece of their lives and not only during basketball season. They attended numerous camps like the one at Castleton, The Edge Camp in Northfield, Massachusetts and the Elite Camp with the Syracuse University women’s basketball team.
It was announced during the senior festivities that Lyndsey will be playing basketball next season for Plymouth State University. The Panthers are a member of the Little East Conference along with Castleton University.
“I always hoped she would play college basketball,” Shannon said.
Lyndsey was considering Alfred University in western New York State and along with Lynchburg in Virginia.
“It was the vibe I got (from Plymouth),” Lyndsey said. “The coach was really welcoming. She kept in touch and came to a couple of my games..”
Switching from MSJ to Proctor was the result of the players at Proctor.
“We were all friends beforehand,” Elms said.
Chris Hughes calls Lyndsey “our glue player” and a multi-tool player who can score, play defense, handle the ball, pass and rebound.
He feels her absence showed late in the season in the game where the Phantoms were upset by Mid-Vermont Christian when she was on the shelf with an injury.
Something many area hoop fans might not know: The Elms family moved to Massachusetts when Shannon was a seventh grader and Lyndsey a fourth grader.
They only stayed a year before moving back. There are passionate basketball fans of two Rutland County high schools who are thankful they did not remain in the Bay State.
