BARRE — It was fitting that Andre Prunty was the one taking the last free throws to secure a Division II state championship game appearance for the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team.
Prunty has been the heart and soul of the Mounties for the last four years and he played a crucial role in fifth-seeded MSJ's 49-38 win against No. 1 North Country Monday night in the Division II semifinals at Barre Auditorium.
Not only did the senior guard lead his team to the state title game, he reached a personal milestone along the way, scoring his 1,000th career point on a jumper in the third quarter.
Prunty is a team-first guy. The personal accolades are nice, but he was more focused on helping his team survive and advance.
"I had an injury early in the season and I was definitely nervous about getting my 1,000," Prunty said. "I knew I didn't have to worry about it because my team was going to carry me through it. As long as we kept winning games, the more opportunities we had, it was going to come easy."
Prunty, who holds a 4.5 grade point average in the classroom, will be continuing his academic and basketball career at Saint Michael's College in Colchester this fall.
"Andre is a four-year varsity basketball player. He was here in 2019 when we won that state title, as a freshman," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
"He's done a great job being a leader. This year, the best thing I heard from him was, 'coach, I don't really care about my 1,000 points.' He didn't even know it was an option until I mentioned it to him. I go, 'that's good to hear because we're going for a championship.'"
The Mounties will get their shot at glory on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at Barre Aud, playing either No. 2 Montpelier or No. 3 Spaulding in the D-II title game.
A quick start was essential for MSJ (18-5) in Monday's semifinal matchup. The Falcons came in with just one loss, so it was important for the Mounties to throw the first blow.
The Mounties did just that in the first quarter, coming out with loads of energy. MSJ forced North Country into some mistakes and took advantage on the other end. The Mounties led by as much as eight in the first, before going into the second quarter up by six.
"The fast start was key. We watched a lot of film on them and they've always been the team to come out to a fast start," Charbonneau said. "We wanted to see how they'd respond if we came out to a fast start."
A big factor in MSJ's early success was its effort on the boards. The Mounties had a solid size advantage over the Falcons and utilized it. Peter Carlson, in particular, was a force rebounding the ball in the early going.
"Once we get the bigs going, it forces (North Country) to have to collapse more and opens up shooters. It makes us a dual threat," Prunty said.
MSJ looked like it would take a double-digit lead into the halftime break, but North Country senior star Cayde Micknak banked in a 3 from just inside half court to beat the buzzer and cut the deficit to seven.
The Falcons continued to chip away in the third and cut the lead to three heading into the fourth. MSJ did itself no favors during that run being a little careless with the ball.
North Country narrowed the deficit to one open the fourth, but never took the lead. A 5-0 run for MSJ opened up a little bit of breathing room and the Mounties' defense clamped down in the closing minutes.
The Falcons didn't go down quietly and a great take on an Ian Applegate layup cut the deficit to six, but free throws sealed the MSJ victory.
Applegate was a consistent presence for North Country, scoring 17 points, including seven of the team's 11 in the fourth. Micknak followed with 11 points.
Prunty scored 16 points, leaving him at 1,005 points for his career. He also chipped in five rebounds and three steals.
Carlson and Owen Traynor both had 11 points, while Jake Williams added six and Dezmond Krakowka had five. Krakowka, a freshman, wasn't afraid of the big moment and came up with some big plays, especially defensively with three steals.
The moment only gets to get bigger from here. Saturday afternoon will be the biggest stage of them all.
