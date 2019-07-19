CASTLETON — Stevens High School’s Audrey Puksta likely felt she had walked off the soccer pitch for the last time with her team on the losing end of the score in the state championship game, a tough 2-1 overtime loss to Hopkinton.
Now, the program’s record holder for goals in a season gets another chance.
She and her New Hampshire teammates take the field at 4 p.m. Saturday to face Vermont in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
New Hampshire leads the senior all-star game series on the women’s side, 18-13-5.
Puksta, the great granddaughter of former Claremont mayor Charles Puksta, scored 34 goals in the 2018 season, breaking the 30-year-old record held by Amy Zombeck, who had 30.
She will never forget the night when she eclipsed Zombeck’s mark because it came in a 6-0 victory over Hillsboro-Deering with Puksta and her best friend Sydney Miller scoring three goals apiece.
“That game was the most fun,” Puksta said.
The senior year was memorable for Puksta. She ran the third leg of the state champion 4X100 relay team for the Cardinals and also received the honor of the school’s top senior female athlete.
It is the soccer experience, though, that she treasures most.
“Soccer is my passion,” Puksta said. “That is where I made all my friends.”
Zombeck is the head women’s soccer coach at UMass-Boston and Puksta met her at a soccer camp at Keene State.
Puksta now heads off to St. Anselm College to pursue a degree in elementary education. She will not be playing soccer at the NCAA Division II school, turning her focus to academics.
“St. Anselm has been my top school since my sophomore year. I went there for a conference and fell in love with the campus,” Puksta said.
Puksta is an alternate on the New Hampshire team being named to the squad when one of the original selections had to decline.
But Stevens fans who know the history of the Lions Cup realize the alternate tag means absolutely nothing.
Stevens’ Don White was not originally chosen for the New Hampshire 1980 men’s team. He became a very late addition due to an injury in camp.
White scored three goals to lead New Hampshire to a 3-2 victory over Vermont in a game played at Middlebury College. He is the only player to this day to score three goals in the Lions Cup.
Now, Puksta gets her opportunity to make her own imprint on the game.
It is one last chance to play on the winning team in the sport she loves.
