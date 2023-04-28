The vans carrying the Castleton University baseball team were rolling through Meriden, Connecticut about 10 a.m. on Friday on the way to what coach Ted Shipley felt were the team’s most important games of the season.
The Spartans were headed to Danbury to play Western Connecticut in Friday’s doubleheader. Shipley left no doubt about the day’s importance.
“We control our own destiny,” he said about the games. “Western Connecticut needs a sweep. If they sweep, we will need a sweep the next week (at home on Friday against Southern Maine.)
Shipley was going to send Riley Orr and Fair Haven’s Aubrey Ramey to the mound to face Western Conn.
The Spartans went into the day with a 4-8 Little East Conference record and the desperate Wolves were 3-10. That put the Spartans in sixth place in the LEC and the top six make the LEC’s postseason tournament.
As Kannon Dush, Jesus Cardenas, Elias Gomez and Mikey Raby gazed out he windows at the Connecticut countryside, there were no cacti to be seen.
The four players hail from Arizona.
Dush is playing regularly and batting .337 with a home run.
Cardenas was injured and is out for the year. When he made his exit he was batting .429, 6-for-14. He was the starting center fielder.
“He plays so hard and he is so competitive. He is really fun to watch,” Shipley said.
Four players from Arizona?
Each year when the Spartans’ fall ball season is done, Shipley hops on a plane and heads for Peoria, Arizona to the spring training site shared by the Padres and Royals.
There, the Arizona Classic is held, showcasing players on 11 different diamonds from 11 in the morning until 11 at night.
“There are a lot of good players there and there are not always enough places for them to play,” Shipley said.
The Spartans are also getting contributions from close to home. Rutland’s Reece de Castro leads the team in home runs with six and is batting .291.
Jackson Cardozo, a Connecticut native, was hoping to make himself at home in the pivotal doubleheader. He is the team’s leading hitter at .382 with four homers.
Tyler McClain was hitting at a .341 clip with three home runs.
Hunter Perkins, a Hartford High and White River Post 81 product, was providing some pop in the lineup with four home runs and eight doubles.
The Spartans were hoping to take care of business and take the pressure off on May 5 when the University of Southern Maine is in town.
“I think we are getting close to where I thought we could be,” Shipley said. “We have had our struggles along the way.”
While the Spartans are playing meaningful games in a quest to crash the LEC’s postseason party, the Norwich University baseball team is not as fortunate in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference.
They will not be among the six GNAC teams in the league’s tourney.
NVU-Lyndon is also out in the cold in the North Atlantic Conference which takes the top two teams in each division for the tournament. Husson and Thomas have those spots locked down in NVU-Lyndon’s division.
The Middlebury College baseball team, though, is very much alive in the NESCAC.
The West Division of the NESCAC is a wild scramble where Middlebury, Amherst, Hamilton and Wesleyan were all tied at the top with 5-4 records.
Middlebury began a critical three-game series at Amherst on Friday.
The NESCAC tournament, with eight teams, begins play on May 6-7 with quarterfinals. Championship Weekend is set for May 12-14 at Colby College.
