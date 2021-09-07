Heading into last Friday, nobody knew what to expect when the the ball was kicked off under the bright lights that illuminated the gridiron below them.
It was the first time in nearly two years, outside of August’s Shrine Bowl, that an 11-on-11 high school football game was played on Green Mountain State soil.
People could look back at last year’s 7-on-7 game to get a glimpse, but they only were getting a partial picture. With the running game, blocking and tackling, all of the elements of the game we know and love were back.
But what about those quarterbacks? All eyes were on them last year in the pass-only game, but their jobs got much harder this fall.
They are adjusting to a pass rush, needing to know the game plan better than ever and doing their best to lead their clubs to early success.
Many shined in a big way. Take Hartford sophomore Brayden Trombly who made his varsity debut under center and threw a trio of touchdown passes.
On Rutland’s Alumni Field, RHS signal caller Trey Davine showed his recent injury history was a thing of the past, as he threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against a tough Essex squad.
Jay and Joey McCoy are making their mark on the Hobart College defense, but their younger brother Jack McCoy, a high school sophomore, is just starting to build his legacy at their alma mater, Burr and Burton Academy.
A day where the young quarterback went 20-for-23 through the air against Colchester is a nice opening chapter.
In central Vermont, Spaulding’s Andrew Trottier and U-32’s Cameron Comstock led their respective teams to Week 1 wins.
This just a sprinkling of the many quarterbacks who put the state on notice in Week 1 and some of their teams make an appearance in the the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings of the 2021 season.
Let’s jump into the initial power rankings.
1. Hartford (1-0) — Color me impressed with what the Hurricanes did on Friday. St. Johnsbury has consistently been a top team in the state and they dominated the Hilltoppers to the tune of a 41-9 win. A tough matchup with BFA-St. Albans looms on Friday.
2. Burr and Burton (1-0) — BBA has established itself among the state’s elite over the last half decade, and if a 34-16 Week 1 win against Colchester is any indication, the Bulldogs plan to stay in that group. A rivalry matchup with Rutland is next up on Saturday.
3. Rutland (1-0) — Rutland notched a 28-12 win against Essex in Week 1 and showed it could get it done through the air with the connection between Davine and Slade Postemski and on the ground with guys like Jack Coughlin and Ben Parker. As mentioned above, the game with BBA should be a great barometer of where the clubs are early in 2021.
4. CVU (1-0) — The Redhawks were one of the more successful clubs in 7-on-7 last fall and they opened with a 21-point win against Burlington/South Burlington on Friday. They host St. Johnsbury on Saturday.
5. Middlebury (1-0) — The Tigers didn’t dominate offensively against Fair Haven on Friday, but their defense was rock solid, not allowing any points to very good Slaters offense.
6. Bellows Falls (1-0) — The Terriers put all of Division II on notice with their 36-7 win against rival Brattleboro on Friday. Bellows Falls is always among the division’s best and that doesn’t seem like it’s going to change if Week 1 is any indication.
7. BFA-St. Albans (1-0) — The Bobwhites, like Middlebury, were shutout winners over the weekend, beating Mount Mansfield 21-0. It’s going to be a big challenge to keep that defensive standard intact playing Hartford on Friday.
8. Mount Anthony (1-0) — The Patriots graduated some talented seniors from last year’s 7-on-7 team, but they didn’t miss a beat on Friday, shutting out Mount Abraham 37-0. Senior receiver Austin Grogan is one of the guys still around and he had three touchdowns in that game. A Division II showdown on Friday with BF could be super fun.
9. U-32 (1-0) — The Raiders didn’t have a ton in the form of offense on Saturday against Rice, but they didn’t need it with how well they played defensively. Taylor Nunnelley led the way with nine tackles and Comstock had two interceptions in the 13-0 win.
10. Windsor (1-0) — The Yellow Jackets look like a team to beat in Division III. They scored early and often against Mill River on Saturday. After a great showing in 7-on-7 last year, it seems to be translating back to the normal 11-on-11 game.
On the bubble: Milton, Spaulding, Fairfax/Lamoille
Our top fivesDivision I: 1. Hartford; 2. Burr and Burton; 3. Rutland; 4. CVU; 5. Middlebury.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. Mount Anthony; 3. U-32; 4. Milton; 5. Spaulding.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Fairfax/Lamoille; 3. Woodstock; 4. Otter Valley; 5. Springfield.
