STOWE — The match play portion of the 2022 Vermont Mid-Amateur golf tournament got going on Friday at Stowe Golf Club with the opening two rounds of competition.
Top-seeded Taylor Bellemare moved into the quarterfinals by beating No. 16 Nick Trottier 2-and-1. His win set up a matchup with Country Club of Barre's Troy Evans, the No. 25 seed. Evans bested No. 9 seed Drew Herbert 2-up in the round of 16.
Fifth-seeded Andrew Trask advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-and-2 win against No. 21 JJ McDevitt. No. 29 seed Mitchell Evans edged Jackson Applebaum in a 20-hole classic to set up a quarterfinal match with Trask.
Phil Fairbanks, the No. 15 seed, had a tough battle with second-seeded Mike Coakley and pulled out the 2-up win. His win set up a quarterfinal match with Stephen Richards. Richards, the No. 10 seed, had a fairly dominant effort in the round of 16, beating No. 26 Zachary Musgrave 5-and-4.
No. 3 seed Max Major moved into the quarterfinals beating Jason Balch 3-and-2. No. 6 seed Scott Rankins grabbed a 1-up win against No. 22 Frankie Sanborn.
In the round of 32, top-seeded Bellemare cruised to a 6-and-5 win against Eddie Mitchell. Trottier won 8-and-7 against No. 17 seed Zach Dukette.
Troy Evans knocked off 2020 champion and No. 8 seed Ryan Porter 3-and-2 and Drew Herbert was a 4-and-2 winner against No. 24 Jacob Miller.
Mitchell Evans had the biggest upset of the day, knocking off No. 4 seed Travis Mott 1-up in a match that went right down to the wire. Applebaum was a dominant 7-and-5 winner against No. 20 Thomas Deck.
Twenty-first-seeded McDevitt upset No. 12 Eric Lajeunesse 1-up and Trask bested Nicholas Pichette 2-up.
Second-seeded Coakley was a 3-and-2 winner against No. 31 Andy Parish and Fairbanks edged No. 18 Ben Spittle 1-up.
Musgrave had a big upset, beating No. 7 Nicholas Murphy 1-up and Richards beat No. 23 Jamie Bender 4-and-2.
Third-seeded Major was a 4-and-3 winner against No. 30 Oliver Mauk. Balch and Bryan Smith needed an extra hole to decide their matchup with Balch winning.
Sanborn knocked off No. 11 Jordon Plummer 1-up and Rankins was a 2-and-1 winner against No. 27 Andrew Loney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.