Devil’s Bowl Speedway was Demetrios Drellos’ playground last summer. He won five races, tied for the second most by anyone at the track in 2020, en route to a six-point Sportsman Modified championship win.
Drellos finds himself right in the thick of things again in 2021, and this year, he’s battling Brandon’s Vince Quenneville for top honors in the division.
Drellos picked up his fifth win of the season on Sunday, but still trails Quenneville by two points in the championship standings. Quenneville has 466 points, compared to Drellos’ 464.
Quenneville’s calling card has been his consistency. He’s finished outside the top 10 of a race just once this summer. He also has one win to his name.
The Sprint Cars of New England also were in action on Sunday with Chris Donnelly winning. The win shot Donnelly into the top five in the points standings. Will Hull leads the SCoNE standings with 99 points, five points ahead of Clay Dow. Matt Hoyt, Donnelly and Jake Williams are all within 15 points of the lead as well.
Austin Comes maintained his lead in the Limited Sportsman division after a top-10 finish over the weekend. Comes has 440 points, giving him a 43-point edge over Evan Roberts.
The Super Stock division has belonged to Chris Murray this summer and his fifth win on Sunday, establishes that even more.
Murray’s biggest competition has been Paul Braymer, who led most of Sunday’s race. Murray and Braymer are atop the division standings with Murray 489 points giving him a 28-point edge over Braymer.
Chris Sumner and Dayrl Gebo came into the weekend in a tie atop the Mini Stock standings, but Sumner’s win in one of the two features on Sunday pushed him ahead.
Sumner has 426 points, giving him a 10-point edge over the rookie Gebo. Craig Kirby is in striking distance, 20 points off the lead.
There might not be any racer more dominant this year than Ray Hanson, who picked up his seventh win in 10 races, on Sunday. Hanson’s has a comfortable lead over 11-year old Kaidin White in the points standings.
Eric Leno won the Enduro Series race over the weekend. The next Enduro race is on July 31.
The 55th annual Mid-Season Championships come to Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday with double championship points up for grabs in all five weekly divisions. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
Thunder Road
BARRE — Thunder Road officials have announced the postponement of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series event scheduled for Thursday, due to a forecast of heavy rain. The event is now slated for Friday at 7 p.m. and can be seen live on FloRacing.
The program will remain the same as originally planned with the 75-lap Triple Crown event for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers plus the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, RK Miles Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Officials will continue to monitor how the weather forecast for Friday night develops over the next two days. An announcement regarding the event’s status will be made first thing Friday morning.
Admission to the Myers Container Service Triple Crown event is $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and $30 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids). Advance tickets are available at www.happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl. All Thunder Road events are also live streamed on FloRacing for those with a monthly or yearly subscription.
