WEST HAVEN — Two of Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s all-time great drivers returned to victory lane on Saturday, September 9, highlighting the Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” event at the track.
Vince Quenneville and Fred Little were each able to get back into the winner’s circle, and they were joined throughout the night by Tyler Travis, Ray Hanson, Jakobee Alger, and Craig Kirby.
Three-time track champion Quenneville was a sure thing in the 30-lap feature race for the headline Sunoco Sportsman Modified division. The Brandon native started second and dogged polesitter David Boisclair in the first two-thirds of the race. Quenneville tried to get the lead from Boisclair for three laps before he finally made the pass stick on lap 20. The race was slowed by just a single caution flag with three circuits remaining, and Quenneville was able to hold Boisclair and the rest of the field off at the restart.
For Quenneville, it was his first win since the Northeast Crate Nationals 100 in May 2021 and the 38th win of his career at Devil’s Bowl, which is good for seventh place in the track’s all-time records.
Boisclair’s runner-up finish was his best of the year. Rookie Josh LeClaire was impressive in his drive from ninth at the start to take third place. Marty Kelly III and Anthony Warren were both in the mix throughout the race, and finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Walter J. Hammond was sixth, and Tim LaDuc earned the Elmo’s Pit Stop Hard Charger Award after climbing from 15th to seventh. Brian Whittemore, Adam Piper, and Troy Audet completed the top 10 in order. Qualifying heats went to Quenneville, Kelly, and Warren.
LaDuc took the championship point lead back from Justin Comes, who struggled home 17th, with a slim, nine-point edge heading into the season’s final two events.
Salisbury’s “Fast Freddie” Little grabbed his first win in 14 years with a dominant 25-lap run in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. The four-time champion of the former Pro Stock division started on the pole, survived four restarts, and led every lap.
Little’s victory was the 42nd of his long career at Devil’s Bowl, which places him fifth all-time, and it was his first win since a Pro Stock score on August 16, 2009.
Rookie Kamden Duffy – who was one year old at the time of Little’s last win – finished a strong second for his fifth podium run of the season. Katrina LeClaire finished third to continue a solid string of results, and Anthony Ryan and Steve Miller completed the top five. Jason Quenneville debuted a new car in sixth place, followed by Hunter Nutter, Gary English, Kyle Kerr, and Justin Lilly. Quenneville and Duffy won the heats. Randy Ryan, who finished 11th in the feature, maintains a comfortable 100-point lead on English.
Tyler Travis waited all year for his first victory in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman division, and he earned it with a big challenge in the final laps from Adam LaFountain. Travis, of Hartland, led every step of the way despite four restarts including a green-white-checkered with two laps left. His win continued an incredibly consistent season with a perfect 18-for-18 in top 10 finishes, landing on the podium in half of them.
LaFountain, who was nipping at Travis’ heels as the checkers waved, finished second, and ranks second to Travis in the championship standings, trailing by 59 points. Pat Miner finished third in the race ahead of Russ Farr III and Matt Wade. Eric Shaw was sixth, beating out Boomer Patterson, Bobbi Jo Hults, Jeff Haskins, and Ed Bell. Allen Hewitt and Patterson won the heats.
Orwell’s Ray Hanson continued his winning ways in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, posting his fifth victory of the season – including four of the last five races – topping a 20-lap feature. The caution-free race was a competitive one, as Ashleigh Kulzer, Gage Provencher, and Hanson each spent time leading laps. Hanson drove from ninth at the start and stalked Provencher at the halfway point, setting him up for a successful pass on lap 13 and running away from there.
Teenager Provencher stayed strong for the runner-up finish, with “Team Grumpy Old Men” members John Carleton third and Roger LaDuc fourth. Logan Denis finished fifth and holds onto his point leader, but Hanson whittled it down to 21 points.
Jakobee Alger posted the third win of his breakout season in the Mini Stock division. The Orwell youngster sliced his way through traffic from 15th at the start and took the lead after the race’s lone restart with five tours left in the 15-lapper. Early leader Jarrod Colburn finished second and visiting Airborne Speedway regular Speedy Bresette finished third in his first Devil’s Bowl appearance after starting last on the 21-car field.
Point leader Brian Blake finished fourth and rookie Ryan Patch was fifth. The balance of the top 10 was completed, in order, by Damian Olden, Tom Severance, Jake Barrows, Nick Melotti, and Levi Cram. Heat wins were taken by Bresette, Colburn, and Blake. Craig Kirby won the 8-lap “B” Feature for non-qualifiers.
Sunoco Race Fuels and New England Racing Fuel present the action on Saturday, at 6 p.m., with all weekly division plus the 9th State Cannabis Crown Vics and the Five Star Roofers Enduro Series.
An additional event has been added on Saturday, Sept. 23, due to recent rainouts. The Stove Depot will present the Championship Finale, with details to be announced soon.