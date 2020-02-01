CASTLETON — After a half of play against Rhode Island College, the Castleton women's basketball team needed a spark.
Enter Alexis Quenneville.
The senior ignited the Spartans' flame with stellar 3-point shooting, as Castleton pulled off a 68-63 overtime upset Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
If there was a big shot to be taken in the second half, there's a good chance Quenneville was the one taking it.
She hit five 3s across the second half and overtime and scored all 20 of her points after the break.
With nobody outside of Elise Magro and Brooke Raiche doing much offensively in the first half, Castleton knew it needed to spread the wealth to keep the Anchorwomen's defense honest.
"I had passed up some open shots in the first half. I hadn't been shooting very well from behind the 3-point line," said Quenneville. "My confidence was kind of down, but (Castleton) coach (Tim Barrett) told me at halftime to take those open shots. Once they started falling, the hoop just started getting bigger."
"We weren't getting much production outside of Elise and Brooke. Lexi really stepped up big time," Barrett said.
RIC came in with the second best record in the Little East Conference and it showed in the opening minutes Saturday afternoon.
With hot shooting from deep and good play inside, the Anchorwomen jumped out to a 10-1 lead, forcing Barrett to burn an early timeout.
RIC led by 10 points after one, led by 5-foot-3 lefty guard Antonia Corsinetti, who had a trio of treys.
The Anchorwomen's offense, coupled with Castleton's rough shooting from the field, wasn't a good recipe of success for CU.
"We missed a lot of easy shots in the first quarter," Barrett said. "We didn't convert."
The Spartans bounced back in the second quarter with Raiche leading the charge with five points to cut the lead to six.
The Anchorwomen responded by hitting another 3 and extending the lead back to points. RIC took a 32-23 lead into the half.
Barrett preached communication defensively at halftime to take away some of those open looks and his team took that with them into the the third, only allowing a single made 3.
"We didn't do a good job of locating shooters in the first half," Barrett said. "In the second half, we did a much better job of that."
"We're always going over rotations and trying to prepare for their plays," Quenneville said. "We work our hardest. We don't play a lot of girls, so we really need to dig it out."
With the comeback effort on, Quenneville hit a 3, and following a stop, Raiche got a basket in the paint to narrow the RIC lead to one.
Early in the fourth, Magro hit a jumper to give Castleton its first lead and the teams battled as the minutes ticked off the clock.
The Spartans thought they had the dagger when Quenneville hit a 3 with 4.5 seconds left, but following a timeout to advance the ball to half court, the Anchorwomen had an answer.
RIC got the ball into senior Jorydn Gauvin's hands and she dribbled to the left, taking a contested fadeaway jumper that the late Kobe Bryant would be proud of. The shot was true and buzzer sounded to signal overtime.
In overtime, the Anchorwomen scored the first four points, but they wouldn't score again from there.
Raiche came back with the next four points to tie the game and Magro knocked down a pull-up jumper for a lead Castleton wouldn't surrender again.
"Elise is able to create her own shot," Barrett said. "She's doing a better job of recognizing when she needs to pull up and take that and not get all the way to the rim."
Raiche had a game-high 23 points for the Spartans, while Magro had 16 points, six assists and four steals.
Corsinetti led RIC with 17 points, while Sophia Guerrier had 12.
There were tons of ups and downs throughout the day, but Barrett was proud of the way his team came back from every punch thrown at them.
"I'm really proud of our toughness," Barrett said. "We got off to a slow start and came all the way back from that. Then with what happened at the end of regulation and how we responded in overtime, I really saw our team grow up today from a toughness standpoint."
Castleton improves to 12-8 overall and 7-4 in LEC play. RIC drops to 16-4.
