Surely Rutland’s 3-0 lead was safe with just under 20 minutes to go in the Division I field hockey playdown game against Burlington, particularly when the Seahorses had but one regular-season win to their credit.
But everything can change in the playoffs; it’s a new season full of renewed hope and realization of dreams, along with some crazy occurrences.
Eighth-seeded Rutland found itself fighting for its playoff life when No. 9 Burlington scored goals on back-to-back shots that were the result of successive penalty corners. But Rutland managed to hold on to a 3-2 victory, although there was plenty of tension as the clock ticked down.
“It was a close one,” a breathless Rutland coach Karen Poljacik said. “We made some defensive errors but they kept it out. And we’re moving on.”
So the 6-8-1 Raiders move on to face No. 1 Rice on Friday, while the Seahorses close out their season at 1-10-3.
The fact that Rutland had a 3-0 lead is somewhat deceiving.
The Raiders scored on their first shot on goal. The play was fortuitous for the Raiders as Jenna Sunderland ripped a rocket shot from about 30 yards out and her sister Katie got a stick on the ball and deflected it into the cage.
The Raiders scored again late in the first half. Alexis Patterson got off a rising shot that somehow the Burlington keeper got a foot on but the momentum of the shot carried it into the cage.
But for much of the opening half, Burlington had its way with the Raiders. The Seahorses were able to advance the ball by possessing it on their sticks and pushing it down the field toward Rutland’s circle.
Burlington also had excellent spacing in its formation so when Rutland was able to advance the ball past a defensive line in the midfield, there was a Burlington defender to thwart the Raiders’ progress.
This spacing also helped Burlington on offense, as the Seahorses spread the field and controlled the flow of the action.
What Rutland had was a dynamic attack with Jenna and Katie Sunderland, Patterson and Haley Lassen distributing the ball. The Sunderland sisters were difficult to mark and worked well getting the ball into the Burlington circle but met a sturdy defense buttressed by Misky Noor and Brianna Potter.
Burlington was dangerous late in the first half as the Seahorses were awarded corner Nos. 5 and 6 and challenged goalie Jessica Ebbighausen (three saves). The half cannot end while a team is in the circle playing out a corner and Burlington pressured for at least a full minute after the clock had expired.
Less than two and a half minutes into the second half, Patterson struck again, following up on a rebound and ramming it home to bump the lead to 3-0.
Rutland may have experienced a false sense of security with the 3-0 lead and Poljacik did indeed sub in some players.
But near the midway point of the second half, the Seahorses struck.
On Burlington’s eighth corner, Shaniel Gulfield broke the scoring drought, drawing the Seahorses to within 3-1 with 14:02 remaining.
Just over a minute later, Burlington was again knocking on the door and realized another goal when Grace Kahl beat Ebbighausen to strike fear into the Raiders and cause Poljacik to exhort her team on to regain its lost momentum.
It came right to the bitter end as the Seahorses applied tons of pressure on the Raider goal and its defenders, but the horn sounded, ending the game with Burlington just outside the Raider circle.
“They played hard; they fought hard,” Burlington coach Allyson Archacki said. “What kind of defeated us were our mistakes. The second goal Rutland scored was on our breakdown; that’s what you do, you capitalize. What worked well for us was possessing the ball on our sticks. If we do that you’re either going to get fouled or get by and have opportunities. We had a lot of opportunities and we were right there at the very end.”
