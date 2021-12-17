DORSET — Long Trail School has a state of the art field house that opened in 2019 and quite the boys basketball team to go with it.
The Mountain Lions improved to 3-0, beating Mill River 62-35 Friday night in Dorset.
“That’s a good Long Trail team. They’re very athletic and make shots,” said second-year Minutemen coach Ben Smith.
Long Trail has the makings of a contender in Division IV and it put that on full display Friday, putting their higher-division opponent in an early hole.
The Mountain Lions jumped out to a 17-2 advantage and Mill River was in catch-up mode the rest of the game.
“We just didn’t come out hitting shots,” Smith said. “We missed back to back to back layups on three different possessions in a row. That hurts, especially when you’re trying to make a run early in the game.
“They outworked us in a lot of places on the court.”
Getting out to an early lead is something that LTS has done well this season.
“We’ve done that all three games and we’re hanging our hat on defense,” said Long Trail coach Mike Olson. “We have size and some quickness on the perimeter, so it’s a nice mix. The kids have the right approach to defense. They take pride in it.”
The Mountain Lions held Mill River to just three first-half field goals.
The Minutemen kept the Long Trail offense at bay in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but the Mountain Lions eventually went on a run that forced Smith to call a timeout midway through the quarter.
The Long Trail offense was balanced with nine different guys scoring, but nobody was better than guard Thomas Koc.
Koc had a game-high 25 points and was deadly from the behind the arc with four 3s. He’s the player that makes the Long Trail offense go.
“(Thomas) runs the team and he’s also a very capable scorer,” Olson said. “He’s a little streaky, but when he gets going, he’s a premier offensive player.”
Luca Goff tacked on 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Long Trail.
The Minutemen looked a lot better after the break and that had a lot to do with senior guard Nate Hoague.
Golden State Warriors all-star guard Stephen Curry recently broke the all-time NBA 3-point record. Curry would have smiled watching Hoague shoot the ball in the third quarter of Friday’s game.
With his team well down on the scoreboard, Hoague did everything he could to keep Mill River’s head above water.
His teammates found him for open looks behind the arc and Hoague knocked down five 3s in the quarter.
He had a sixth 3 in the fourth and finished the day with a team-high 22 points.
On a team that has a lot of inexperience like the Minutemen, players like Hoague will be crucial to keep Mill River competitive.
“Nate was on fire in the second half. He was getting good looks and he was wide open a couple times,” Smith said. “He’s a great shooter, so he knows shots are going to fall. He’s going to be a big part of our team this year.”
Mill River worked hard on the boards, despite giving up size to the Mountain Lions. Tyler Mason, Solan Farmer, Adam Shum and Hoague all had five or more rebounds.
It’s effort like that that will keep the Minutemen in games as the season goes on.
Mill River (0-1) hosts Arlington on Tuesday at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Long Trail (3-0) is at Springfield on Monday.
