A few weeks ago Proctor’s Lisa Miser and I were talking before a basketball game at one of Vermont’s most intimate high school gyms, Proctor High’s Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Miser seemed to indicate my description of the Buggiani as a matchbox gym might be derisive.
It is an understandable interpretation but, no, I have nothing but love for the Buggiani and matchbox is an endearing term.
Catamount Radio’s Jack Healey was withing earshot and explained that it was similar to literary icon John Updike’s describing his beloved Fenway Park as “a lyric little bandbox of a ballpark.”
When the Phantoms hosted rival West Rutland in the Buggiani’s first game in December of 1953, the gym was thought to be the Taj Mahal of area gyms.
Years later, the gym was deemed too small to host playoff games. One year when the Phantoms were the home team for the playoffs against Richford, coached by former Poultney 1,000-point scorer Mike Preseau, the game was played at Otter Valley.
But they found a way to add a couple of inches to the dimensions and the Buggiani was taken off the Vermont Principals’ Association’s list of gyms not allowed to host playoff games.
Vermont basketball history is filled with quirky gyms that have been relegated to the dust bin, but the Buggiani has survived.
A look at some of the gyms that once added so much atmosphere to our great game of high school basketball:
West Rutland’s gym with its balcony was one of a kind.
You can still see it as it is a multi-purpose room and the Golden Horde’s sports banquets have been held in this house of memories.
One of my favorite stories of Westside’s old gym was told to me by Billy Jackowski, the plate umpire during perhaps the most famous Game 7 of a World Series ever — the one where Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run gave the Pirates the world championship against the Yankees in 1960.
Jackowski, a Bellows Falls graduate, was also a high school basketball official. One night he was officiating a game in that old West Rutland gym and pennies were being thrown onto the floor from the balcony.
Jackowski had the game stopped and went over to speak to the revered West Rutland coach Frank Hinchey. He told Hinchey that he had a Major League Baseball career as an umpire and could not afford to lose an eye by a projectile.
Hinchey raised his hand and admonished the crowd. Not another penny was thrown.
“It was as if God had spoken,” Jackowski said.
___
When I was student teaching at the old Wallingford High School, we would have pick-up basketball games in its gym at noon.
That was in 1973, some 13 years before the 3-point line became a thing in high school hoops. If someone played in that gym during the 3-point era, they might have scored 50 points regularly if they were a great long-range shooter. Rebound, take a few dribbles and you had yourself a 20-foot shot.
The Foxes actually played their games in that tiny gym for years until it was deemed too small — way too small.
There were a few years the Foxes played home games in the Rutland Armory.
___
Poultney’s Rod Willard once coached boys basketball at Brighton and, in fact, guided the Bearcats to the state final in 1967. Brighton played in one of those little gyms where the foul circles intersected.
A couple of years ago, Willard took his grandson Levi Haviland, a player on the Poultney High boys varsity team at the time, up into the Northeast Kingdom to see the old Brighton gym.
Talk about a trip back in time.
___
Willard coached in that 1967 state championship game against North Troy’s Mike Nason.
Vermont can be as intimate as its old gyms. Willard and Nason both graduated from Chester High School, the forerunner of Green Mountain Union High School.
That means Nason and Willard also played in a small, quirky gym — one where there was a stairway leading down to a classroom on one side of the gym so that players were in danger of falling over the railing.
Brighton and North Troy, like a lengthy list of small high schools, have been lost to history. They fed into the new North Country Union High School the year after they played that championship game.
___
McIndoes Academy, which closed in 1969 as Blue Mountain Union was opening, actually played its games across the Connecticut River, in the town hall of Monroe, New Hampshire.
It seated about 300 fans making it one of the larger gyms in the area.
___
Dan Thurston coached those teams at McIndoes Academy and later became the girls basketball coach at St. Johnsbury Academy where one of the state’s all-time top players Kim Silloway played for him. Silloway scored 1,523 points at St. Johnsbury from 1979 through 1982 and then went on to play for the University of Virginia.
Thurston told me that when he coached at McIndoes, he believes the gym in Groton where they played was once a barn and that in Cabot they played in an old church.
Thurston also said that the gym in Newbury had a stage at one end and that the basket was nailed to a balcony at the other end. The wall was in bounds.
The ball was not allowed to bounce off the wall but you could put your foot on the wall to help you to dunk the basketball.
___
There are still plenty of fans around who remember the old Poultney gym. It was typical of gyms in small schools before the advent of union schools. It was small with seating on the stage beyond one basket.
But the thing that endures in my memory about that gym was that the game clock was actually a clock with hands and when it got down under a minute or something like that, it turned red.
___
The late Hardwick Gazette sports editor Dave Morse — man, do I miss that guy — told me that before 1937 Waterbury High School played in the funeral home.
No, the school nickname was not the Phantoms, but the Longhorns.
He also said that Richmond High played on the second floor of a church at one time.
___
Here we are, Saturday, March 21, the day we were to have had the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s day-long celebration of basketball with four North-South Senior Games and oodles of awards.
It was to have been in Windsor High’s gorgeous gym with the mezzanine above all the seats.
It is the third Windsor High gymnasium that I have known. A couple of gyms ago, I sat in the seats down below and watched the Yellow Jackets play on a stage.
That was unique.
