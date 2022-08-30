RACE TO THE TOP OF VERMONT
AUG. 28, 2022
STOWE, VT
RUN TOP 100
Place Name Age G. Hometown Time 1. Joseph Davis 35 M Chaplin CT 36:24.5 2. Braden Becker 26 M Craftsbury 36:17 3. Justin Freeman 45 Campton NH 36:43.9 4. Marc Lugo 24 M Rochelle Park NJ 36:52.5 5. Turner Zamore 38 M South Hero 39:16.6 6. Erik Vandendnes 57 M Chesnut Hill MA 39:31.3 7. Jack Eisele 2222 Aliston MA 41:36.4 8. Margie Freed 24 F Craftsbury 41:41.3 9. Jacob Stolland 17 M Toronto 42:05 10. Kenny Regan 31 M Hollis NH 42:09.4 11. Matthew Califano 16 M Craftsbury 42:14.2 12. Andy Johnstone 35 M Essex Jct. 42:53.1 13. Alexandra Lawson 23 F Craftsbury 43:01 14. Scott Atkins 51 M Stowe 43:47.3 15. Michaela Keller-Miller 24 F Craftsbury 16. Chris Smith 48 M Brookline MA 44:11 17. Matt Mainer 32 M Meadville PA 44:34.8 18. Jesse Earisman 27 M Manchester NH 44:50.3 19. Ben Raff 27 M New York 45:01.9 20. Alexander Califano 16 M Craftsbury 45:05.8 21. Alex McHenry 57 M South Burlington 45:26.2 22. Joseph Frost 46 M Swanton 45:43 23. Kevin Cavanaugh 53 M Milford NH 45:55.2 24. Brendan Carter 24 M North Reading MA 46:24.2 25. Annika Landis 24 F Craftsbury 46:33.2 26. Alex Boal 45 M Stowe 47:24.3 27. Mathew Bent 45 M Unknown 47:27.3 28. Emily Stitt 30 F Burlington 47:43 29. Maxim Lamothe 48 M Lachine QC 48:17.7 30. Heather Leckey 40 F Hinesburg 48:19 31. Katie O’connor 42 F Cambridge MA 48:23 32. Tammy Richards 48 F Williamsville 48:27.8 33. Henry Atkins 25 M Stowe 48:53.3 34. Dawn Roberts 50 F W. Springfield MA 48:55.9 35. Travis Roy 13 M Stowe 49:16.4 36. Milan Kubalova 48 M Morrisville 49:30 37. Annie Macolgan 20 F Craftsbury 50:02.1 38. Della Mahoney 23 F Florence MA 50:33.9 39. Tara Geraghty-Moats 29 F Albany 50:42.1 40. James Debay 58 M Richmond 50:47 41. Molly Peters 47 F Huntington 50:43.3 42. Bernard Paul 48 M Arlington MA 50:57.7 43. Matt Mann 52 M Brattleboro 51:01.7 44. Alexandra Levy 52 F Millerton NY 51:02.7 45. Jeremy Gerber 32 M Essex Jct. 51:03.9 46. Maddie Oneill 16 F Wakefield RI 51:27.4 47. Peter Hoburg 28 M Waterbury 51:27.9 48. Kenan Griffith 17 M Stowe 51:31 49. John Harwood 32 M Quechee 51:35.5 50. Jimmy Burnham 32 Stowe 51:56.3 51. Dylan Stableford 45 M Westport CT 52:02.7 52. Sam Hunt 35 M Dover MA 52:12.5 53. Karen Encarnacion 57 F Attleboro MA 52:35.4 54. Monika Quinn 31 F Waterbury 52:42.4 55. Duncan Secor 30 M Colchester 52:49.2 56. Joel Martell 32 M Brattleboro 53:02.7 57. Dan Steinhart 36 M Stowe 53:30 58. Alayne Tetor 36 F Lyndon 53:32.5 59. Jeff Gould 57 M Gardner MA 53:33.3 60. Thomas Howard 46 M Burlington 54:03.3 61. Freddi Triback 50 F Lynn MA 54:16.3 62. Abby Schaible 27 F Jeffersonville 54:17.1 63. Oliver Blackman 70 M Waterville 54:26.9 64. John Pasinski 36 M Somerville MA 54:29.5 65. Scott Bockus 31 M Enfield NH 54:41.6 66. Trevor Martineau 26 M Sandown NH 54:41.6 67. Kelly Hadiaris 42 F Stowe 54:47.8 68. Matt Gianni 22 M Stowe 54:56.8 69. Matt Gianni 22 M Stowe 54:56.8 70. Jacqueline Shakar 63 F Sutton MA 55:01.5 71. Taylor Lloyd 44 M Winchester MA 55:07.2 72. John Hubbard 49 M Ann Arbor MI 55:17.2 73. Terry Brennan 66 M South Burlington 55:19.5 74. Caitlin Littlefield 37 F Richmond 55:36.2 75. Linda Boring 57 F Pittsburgh PA 55:54 76. Nancy Cook 58 F Belchertown MA 55:55.8 77. Dodge Bingham 58 M Moretown 55:59.1 78. Liba Hladik 57 F East Thetford 56:07.8 79. Tori Richards 52 M Stowe 56:11.9 80. Brian Sprague 44 M Burlington 56:13.8 81. Christopher Halsted 30 M Burlington 56:21.9 82. Brian Walfield 60 M Lynn MA 56:22.2 83. Robert Daniels 60 M Canaan NH 56:33.1 84. Sarah Waterman 38 F Morrisville 56:40.2 85. Will Leitch 56 M Colorado Springs 56:45.4 86. Jason Moloff 42 M Stowe 57:13.8 87. Megan Jensen 37 M Essex Jct. 57:18.7 88. Shelia Boyle 55 F Concord MA 57:23.7 89. Ron Jager 51 M Landgrove 57:36.2 90. Sean Laughlin 28 M Salem NH 57:45.2 91. Aime Mason 36 F Unknown 57:46.7 92. Leta Griffith 15 F Stowe 57:50.9 93. Ron Elwell 62 M Stowe 57:52 94. Maurice Brown 56 M Essex Jct. 57:59.7 95. Robert Gillis 67 M Cloucester MA 58:08.3 96. Alissa Clark 49 F Gardner MA 58:17.7 97. Vincent Hayes 33 M Portsmouth NH 58:28.2 98. Steve Haskell 52 M Waitsfield 58:38.2 99. Sean Smith 30 M Long Beach NY 58:46.5 100. Leila Griffith 13 F Stowe 58:54.3
BIKE TOP 50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.