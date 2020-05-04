The area lost a stock car racing legend when Butch Jelley, winner of races in six different decades, died on May 1 at age 79.
Jelley won a track championship at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven in 1975.
“We are sad that Butch is gone but he had an incredible career and provided generations of race fans with unforgettable memories,” Devil’s Bowl media relations director Justin St. Louis said. “Even better he was a great person off the track and he was an important part of his community.”
He began racing in the late 1950s and competed in the 2005 season at Devil’s Bowl at the age of 65.
He was inducted into the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame, the Lebanon Valley Speedway Hall of Fame and the New York State Stock Car Association Hall of Fame.
He was one of nine siblings and in 2018 his brother Wayne Jelley honored him at Lebanon Valley Speedway by racing a car he had fabricated after Butch’s car.
A stop at the convenience store he operated in Londonderry always produced an entertaining conversation with him, frequently about racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.