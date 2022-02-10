While the Rutland High School boys and girls hockey teams are working to set themselves up for a successful playoff run in a few weeks, many young athletes who could be filling their pads in the coming years are also coming up on their most important games.
The Rutland Amateur Hockey Association’s Jr. Spartan teams are entering the playoffs in the coming days and weeks. The end goal is to make it to the state championship games held in Middlebury in early March.
Rutland’s 14-and-under Tier 4 team competes in a single division, which spans the state. The Jr. Spartans have a 7-3-1 record, which is good for second in the state.
Rutland is set to host the opening stags of the tournament, from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20. Games will be held at Giorgetti Arena and Spartan Arena.
The tournament will open with round robin play, where the seven teams are broken into two pools. The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals on Feb. 20 at Spartan Arena, with spots in the state championship the first weekend of March on the line.
The 14U roster: John “Kyle” Costales, Griffin Norton, Steven Downs, Alex Washburn, Ace Pitts, Zachary Melen, Elle Molalley, Brennan Hughes, Mickey “The Mayor” Colvin, Piper Newman, Noah Dake, Brady Werbinski, Quincy Bruttomesso, Eagan Breault G, Christian Fothergill, Colin Rider, Ira Eaton, Nicholas Karpinsky, Warren Prince, Hagen McDermott, Grady Glover and Beckett Patorti.
Rutland’s 12U Tier 4 team also competes in a single division and had an 8-8 record heading into the weekend. The first round of playoffs opened at Woodstock this weekend and wraps up on Sunday.
Similar to 14U, the nine teams will play a round robin tournament with the top two from each pool advancing to the semifinals to be held on Feb. 20 at Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center. The winners play for all the marbles in March.
The 12U roster: Isabell Bedard, Keaton Branchaud, Hunter Genovesi, Joseph Kendall, Tyler Kennedy, Oskar Ladabouche, Bryce McKeighan, Jaydon McKeighan, Evan Milliman, Landon Minichiello, Brogan Moran, Lincoln Munger, Byron Patorti, Peyton Rider, Kinsley Rodrigue, Earl Saunders and Collin Severance
The Rutland 10U Tier 3 team has had a successful season, tied for first with Stowe in the Southern Division with a 15-7-4 record.
The first round of playoffs is being held at Montpelier this weekend where Rutland will play four other teams on Saturday and Sunday.
From that play the top two teams will move on to the semifinals to play the top two teams from the Northern Division in Woodstock on Feb. 19, with a spot in the championship on the line.
The 10U Tier 3 roster: Logan Polcaro, Owen Brady, Jack Stevens, Everett Moyer, Matthew Kearney, Solomon Lawson, Brady Kennedy, Isaac Peterson, William Simonds, Caleb Sinclair, Jaxson Decelle, Ezekiel Majorell, Wells Monroe, Logan Munger, Arjun Oquendo, Niall Roswell and Gilbert Whitman.
The 10U girls Tier 4 team is not eligible for the playoffs this season, but hold a win over Northshire and Stowe.
The 10U girls roster: Isabell Bedard, Madison Bedard, Gabriella Bruttomesso, Susanna Cooley, Mackenzie Corbin, Jayden Guillette, Alexis Guyette, Rose Hutchins, Lucy Levins, Rory Moran, Addison Swett and Taylor Swett.
Rutland has 8U programs that are set to compete in the Bobcat Tournament held at Leddy Park next weekend, Feb 18-20.
The Travel team will play in a double elimination bracket, while the House team gets its first chance to play outside competition.
The 8U Travel roster: Kayden Bedard, Briar Bovey, Tyler Cota, Bentley Flanders, Dalton Gee, Daniel Gouchberg, Gabriel Guyette, Izaiah Hollinger, Justin Kearney, Bentley Lachance, Parker Moser, Brian Peterson, Levi Schwaner, Colton Tyler and Blake Yrsha.
The 8U House roster: Madison Brady, Keegan Bride, Mckenna Bride, Landon Bushee, Chase Chamberlain, Ian Cota, Sylas Ely, Samuel Frye, Vivian Graves, Amaya Guillette, Cora Hodgkins, Lochlan Hodgkins, Lionel Lawson, Hilary McCoy, Katelyn Simonds, Abigail Sinclair, Beau Stevens, Gavin Thomas, Callahan Van Dien and Edward Whitman.
RAHA also has an 8U Mite Lite team.
The 8U Mite Lite roster: Cooper Bedard, Jasper Breault, Landon Bullock, Aiden Campise, Brantley Cummings, Grace Decelle, Asa Fingon, Lauren Green, Griffin Groesbeck, Brady Hamilton, Keigan Haynes, Molly Heatley, Gabriel Johnson, Keegan Murray, Mack Parsons, Dean Petsche, Declan Poole, Finnegan Poole, Coleman Poro, Thomas Poro, Austin Redd and Wesley Schwaner.
