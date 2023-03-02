This winter was about fulfilling potential and laying down the groundwork to reach that potential for the Rutland High School hockey programs.
The Rutland boys hockey team had one of its most successful seasons in many years and the RHS girls had moments that will set them up for future success.
If success at the youth level is any indication, both programs will be in great shape over the next decade.
The Rutland Amateur Hockey Association (RAHA) has all four of its tournament-eligible teams playing for a Vermont State Amateur Hockey Association state championship this coming weekend at Stowe Arena.
The youth 10-and-under tier 3 RAHA team is set to play Burlington Amateur Hockey Association (BAHA) on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and the youth 12U tier 3 RAHA team plays rival Northshire in the finals later in the day at 4 p.m.
On Sunday, the girls 12U tier 4 RAHA team plays in the inaugural state championship game of the division at 8:30 a.m. against Chittenden South Burlington (CSB).
The final RAHA team to play is the youth 14U tier 4 team that plays Lyndon (LAYHA) at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.
RAHA President Tucker Peterson its the first time since he’s been involved with the program that all eligible teams will be playing for the championship on the same weekend.
This was the first year that 12U girls had their own designated team. Pat Cooley has a daughter, Susanna, on the team and wanted to make sure the girls had their own team, something that could pay off as the girls grow together.
“Pat has done a great job with them and bringing more girls into the program,” Peterson said.
The girls team has 15 girls on the roster.
It’s a positive sign for the future of Rutland girls hockey that looked to be in danger if it weren’t for a great effort by the high school coaches and returners to bring a bunch of players aboard for this season.
Peterson says the Rutland High girls team has done some great work at the younger RAHA levels to develop interest in the sport.
Peterson has talked about the importance of having a line of communication between RAHA and the high school programs, given that many of these youth athletes will one day be donning the Rutland red.
“We talk a lot with (Rutland boys hockey coach) Mike Anderson about what he sees with RAHA players and what he’s looking for in players at Rutland High,” Peterson said. “It’s a way of integrating the two programs.”
RAHA looks to be in a healthy growth pattern. A few years ago, the program had around 100 athletes, but that’s grown to around 150 this year.
“The biggest thing is for people to look and see that things are going in a positive direction,” Peterson said. “The future is very bright. If someone is looking to get into hockey, it’s a great opportunity.”
RAHA is trying to keep interest in hockey year round. There will be a handful of camps held at Spartan Arena over the summer as well.
On top of the four programs going to the state finals this weekend, RAHA also had a handful of 8U teams which range from just learning the game to a team that travels.
Three of the four RAHA teams in the finals have to play in playdowns which took place over the last two weekends.
The 12U girls automatically advanced to championship weekend, along with CSB who is also making its first appearance in the championships.
The head coach of the girls team is Pat Cooley.
The RAHA 12U girls roster: Madison Bedard, Mckenna Bride, Gabriella Bruttomesso, Susanna Cooley, Mackenzie Corbin, Jayden Guillette, Alexis Guyette, Nahla Hollinger, Rose Hutchins, Lucy Levins, Rory Moran, Jane Pyne, Kathryn Pyne, Addison Swett and Sophia Ynesta.
The 14U tier 4 team advanced to championship weekend with a 3-0 mark in playdowns.
The head coach of the 14U is TJ Moran.
The RAHA 14U roster: Isabell Bedard, Quincy Bruttomesso, Mason Corbin, Noah Dake, Steven Downs, Ira Eaton, Christian Fothergill, Hunter Genovesi, Oliver Graves, Brennan Hughes, Nicholas Karpinsky, Thomas Karpinsky, Joseph Kendall, Oskar Ladabouche, Zachary Melen, Evan Milliman, Brogan Moran, Indira Oquendo, Lila Oquendo, Byron Patorti, Kinsley Rodrigue and Earl Saunders.
The 12U tier 3 team advanced to championship weekend with a 2-1 record in playdowns.
The 12U team is coached by Peterson.
The 12U roster: Landon Minichiello, Logan Polcaro, Cam Pitts, Collin Severance, Bryce McKeighan, Isaac Peterson, Jaxson Decelle, Ezekiel Majorell, Lincoln Munger, Arjun Oquendo, Niall Roswell, Tyler Kennedy, Jaydon McKeighan and Gilbert Whitman.
The 10U tier 3 team was a perfect 4-0 in playdowns en route to championship weekend.
The 10U team is coached by Sean Kennedy.
The 10U roster: Owen Brady, Jack Stevens, Everett Moyer, Matthew Kearney, Bentley Flanders, Brady Kennedy, William Simonds, Caleb Sinclair, Gabriel Guyette, Wells Monroe, Logan Munger, Edward Whitman, Blake Yrsha, Aengus Laramie, Camden Rumrill, Finnegan Poole, Ryan Caputo and Blake McKeighan.
