Tuesday afternoon, Lane Patorti was driving his son Boston to the city of Boston for job training for an exciting opportunity with the Red Sox, but just two days earlier, Lane’s focus was on the ice.
The Rutland Amateur Hockey Association’s 14-and-under Jr. Spartans team, coached by Patorti, claimed the state championship on Sunday, beating the Northshire Bulldogs, a team comprised of Manchester-area players, 4-3 in overtime at Memorial Sports Center in Middlebury.
RAHA was less than two minutes away from having to settle for the runner-up position, but they tied the game to force overtime.
Late in regulation, Rutland picked up a penalty, meaning they started the overtime period a man down. That didn’t deter RAHA as Colin Rider scored the game-winner to earn Rutland the state title.
That goal was the third of the day for Rider. Normally, Rider plays defense, but he was moved up late in the game to provide the extra scoring punch.
His older brother Cam is a sophomore on the Rutland High team and Colin figures to have a similar pedigree in terms of hockey talent.
“Colin’s hockey IQ is amazing,” coach Patorti said. “He has great vision.”
Rider’s game-winner came after he stole the puck in the offensive zone and took a shot from an awkward angle that somehow found the back of the net.
The other goal for RAHA in the final came from Kyle Costales.
Costales has gotten used to winning in recent months. The MSJ freshman was a member of the Mounties boys soccer team that won a Division IV title in November and is a member of the MSJ boys basketball team that is headed to the D-II finals on Saturday at Barre Auditorium.
Rutland’s goaltender for the state title run was Eagan Breault, Breault wasn’t given the opportunities he was looking for at a previous program he played in, but found his fit with RAHA.
He led them to a state runner-up finish last year before being the starting goalie for the championship this year.
This was a culmination of years of work from this group of players. According to RAHA President Brian Olsen, 13 of the 22 players on the 14U team are aging out after this season.
“It was a great way to wrap up their career,” Olsen said. “From my position as a person in the stands, it was great to see them all come together.”
Rutland has had a couple rough years in boys hockey at the high school ranks, but it’s clear there’s a young core in place that can lead the Raiders to more success in the coming seasons.
Rutland’s top goal-scoring threats are both sophomores in Patrick Cooley and Cam Rider and goaltender Noah Bruttomesso was impressive in his freshman season this winter.
The pipeline is clearly overflowing with talent, looking at the state champion 14U team and the many other younger divisions that RAHA offers.
“I think RAHA has some of the best raw talent in the state,” Patorti said.
Board of Directors members John and Lanie Sinclair played a critical role in bringing in a Little Bruins program and it has done wonders for interest in the sport. Olsen said it resulted in 60 new players and most that joined stuck with the sport.
Patorti and his staff set expectations high for the 14Us this season and they responded with a magical season.
“They did all we asked for. We skated them hard because we wanted them to be prepared,” Patorti said. “Their hard work paid off.”
The 14U roster: John “Kyle” Costales, Griffin Norton, Steven Downs, Alex Washburn, Ace Pitts, Zachary Melen, Elle Molalley, Brennan Hughes, Mickey “The Mayor” Colvin, Piper Newman, Noah Dake, Brady Werbinski, Quincy Bruttomesso, Eagan Breault, Christian Fothergill, Colin Rider, Ira Eaton, Nicholas Karpinsky, Warren Prince, Hagen McDermott, Grady Glover and Beckett Patorti.
