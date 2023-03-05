BARRE — West Rutland coach Carl Serrani held up five fingers, signifying the five state championships his West Rutland girls basketball team has won, as he stood atop the stepladder and Division IV girls basketball world, during the net cutting ceremony on Saturday night.
About 100 feet away, Michael and Bobbi Jo Raiche could have displayed their five digits as well — one for each of their daughters who has enjoyed the Final Four experience of Barre Auditorium.
It all began with twins Morgan and Taylor Raiche. Then, sister Brooke joined them, playing on the West Rutland varsity team. She played two years with the twins as an eighth grader and freshman.
Saturday, junior Samara Raiche and freshman Hayley Raiche got to snip the net with their older sisters in the stands.
When Taylor or Morgan were playing at Barre for the Golden Horde, Samara and Hayley were barely toddlers. They made the trip with their family wearing their sisters uniform numbers.
Saturday, Morgan and Taylor were in the stands at Barre Auditorium, wearing the numbers 14 and 15 of their sisters.
Hayley and Samara got to do something their sisters never got to do. Morgan, Taylor and Brooke, for all their excursions to Barre, never won a state crown.
Brooke came oh so close to bringing a state title back to West Rutland.
"We made it to the state championship game twice but MSJ got us both times," Brooke said.
That is when Rutland County rivals West Rutland, Mount St. Joseph and Proctor all had outstanding girls basketball teams each year.
"That Proctor-MSJ-West Rutland triangle was amazing," Brooke said on Saturday while waiting for the official to throw up the ball.
"We have always pushed our kids to do their best and encouraged them to do what they want to do," Michael said. "They liked basketball so we supported them in AAU and summer leagues."
Basketball was a connection among the siblings. The driveway at their home in Ira had a hoop and they competed against one another and worked with one another in an effort to get better.
The Barre Auditorium experience is special. There is no place quite like it. It was named one of the top 10 places in the country for watching high school basketball by USA Today.
"It's the crowd with everyone yelling," Samera said.
"For me, it's when a player makes a 3-point shot and they call your name and add "for three,'" Hayley said.
When Morgan and Taylor were playing, many West Rutland fans were telling people that they haven't seen anything yet. They were anticipating Brooke's varsity days.
When they came, it was as advertised. Brooke was a key member of the varsity as an eighth grader and reached the 1,000-point milestone as a junior.
She played two years at with Morgan and Taylor at West Rutland and later followed them to Castleton University where they were teammates for a season.
Taylor and Morgan were impact players at Castleton where Brooke was something extra special. She scored 1,477 points at Westside and another 1,068 at Castleton.
The year they were together at CU, there were games when all three were on the floor at the same time.
"That year was so much fun," Morgan said.
Brooke was the best of the five sisters but Samara and Hayley are the ones with the championship medals.
But there is a common denominator for all five, said Serrani.
"They all work extremely hard. They are perfectionists and they are all tough, physically and mentally," Serrani said.
Monday's trip to the venerable building on the hill in downtown Barre brought back a storehouse of memories for Taylor, Morgan and Brooke.
"It was such an honor to come up to The Aud," Morgan said.
It was fun being a player. Not always as much being a fan.
"It is stressful to watch," Morgan said.
She had better get used to it. She has two children of her own now and Taylor has one.
Michael said he and Bobbi Jo handle the stress of the close game much better now.
"We have had more practice," Michael said.
The championship game was a white knuckler. West Rutland had won every game during the regular season and playoffs by at least 17 points, but was pushed to the hilt by Blue Mountain in the championship game.
The Bucks led the Golden Horde in the fourth quarter before West Rutland 50-44 victory.
"It was nerve-racking, but we always pull through," Samera said.
"I'll take that any day over a blowout," Brooke said.
Now, the three older sisters are the adults but Hayley and Samara are bringing them back to the time in their lives where the game were everything.
Taylor is a stay-at-home mom, Morgan works with children at the Mission City Church in Rutland and Brooke just earned her MBA and is working at a retirement firm where she is in the process of becoming a licensed professional.
West Rutland was led all season by Peyton Guay, a talented player who accomplished the extremely rare feat of ascending to the 1,000-point plateau this year as a sophomore.
When she scored her 1,000th point, the ceremony commemorating the achievement during the game included a heartfelt speech by Brooke Raiche, the last player in the program to score 1,000 career points.
Guay was touched by Brooke's speech. She could not hold back the tears and after the game described how she grew up following Raiche. She was her role model and someone she aspired to be like.
Samara and Hayley Raiche can identify with that. They grew up in a house of role models.
