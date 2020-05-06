A handful of Rutland female athletes are continuing their respective academic and athletic careers next year in college.
Rylee Burgess will take her talents on the hardwood to Keene State College, where she’ll join the Owls, who went 7-19 this past winter.
Burgess has been a critical piece of the Raiders success across her four years in high school. This year, she was the leading scorer on the Rutland team that was co-champions in Division I.
Standing over 6-feet tall, she adds a post presence for an Owls team that lacked it last winter.
Fellow senior Logan Kinsman will continue her academic and athletic career at Springfield College this fall, playing women’s soccer.
She was a senior leader on the Rutland squad that went 5-10 this past fall and was an all-state selection for her efforts.
Last fall, Springfield went 14-7-3, falling to McDaniel in the ECAC Tournament championship game.
Moving to the field hockey field, senior Haley Lassen will take her talents to Endicott College in the fall.
Lassen was a leader on a Raiders team that went 6-7-1 and fell to Rice in the Division I quarterfinals.
She was selected to the Vermont Twin State team back in November and was a Southern Vermont League all-star.
Lassen joins a Gulls squad that was a powerhouse last season, going 19-5 and making it to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Anna Bower will take her lacrosse talents to Colby-Sawyer College next year.
Despite her senior season being ripped away from her, she was a critical piece on a Raiders squad that was one of the last four standing last spring, falling to eventual-champion South Burlington in a 14-13 instant classic.
Staying with the Raider mold, a Raider from U-32 will be continuing her career on the hardwood at Northern Vermont-Lyndon.
Rachel Lawson joins a pair of Fair Haven players, Kerigan Disorda and Kyleigh Grenier, in the Hornets’ incoming freshmen class.
