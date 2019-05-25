Rutland High School is going on the road for the Division I baseball tournament looking like a team that can do some damage.
The Raiders closed out their regular season with their season-high fourth straight victory, 11-5 over Brattleboro Saturday at Giorgetti Park. The Raiders rang up a 6-0 lead in the first inning and kept the offense coming to support winning pitcher Ben Simpson and reliever Justin Aker, who got a save with three innings of work.
Rutland hit up and down the lineup, with 10 hits.
"We're going pretty good right now and hopefully that will give them some confidence going into the playoffs," said coach Matt Bloomer after his team finished 8-6 with a two-game season's sweep of the Colonels.
No. 9 hitter Tanner Merrill had a two-run single and three RBI and Ethan Coarse and Simpson both had two hits and two RBI for the Raiders.
Coarse was 2 for 2 with two doubles and was hit by a pitch, and walked and scored in the first inning. And the latter helped bury the Colonels (10-6).
Brattleboro's Alex Kendall got his second start of the year and loaded the bases with none out before the Raiders hit the ball out of the infield. Three players to walk or get hit by a pitch scored, with Simpson driving in two with a line single and Merrill duplicating that act. Jevan Valente's groundout delivered the first of his two RBI.
"When you spot a team six runs it's a recipe for disaster," Brattleboro coach Chris Groeger told his team afterward.
Brattleboro freshman Zinabu McNeise relieved in the second and pitched well until getting knocked around in the fifth. Had the Colonels had the lead, they would have gone to ace Adam Newton to finish the game, said Groeger.
"We'll have a home game (in the playoffs) and to have Adam fully rested made sense," he said.
The Colonels scored four in the third to close the gap, three of the runs unearned after a Simpson throwing error. Tyler Millerick's double plated two runs and a Hunter Beebe single and a Kris Carroll double delivered two-out RBI.
But Simpson atoned for his misplay with a heads-up play in the fifth. The first batter after Simpson was replaced by Aker was Adam Newton, who singled to center with two runners already aboard. The Colonels held the lead runner at third and Simpson, now playing first base, cut off the throw from the outfield, spied Millerick overrunning second and threw him out as he dove bag to the bag.
Aker went on to allow one run in his three innings.
"Justin has been a very valuable guy to have this year," said Bloomer, who now has Simpson with his maximum pitch count available for the playoff opener.
The Colonels slapped the leather to hold the Raiders scoreless in the fourth. After Coarse was hit by a pitch Colonels shortstop Newton started a 6-4 double play. He came up even bigger when Aker tripled to left field and tried to stretch it into a home run. The throw from the outfield missed the cutoff man but Newton ran down the loose ball and pegged home to Millerick for the tag play on Aker.
But Rutland struck for four runs in the fifth, on Valente's RBI single, Merrill's sacrifice fly and Coarse's two-run, two-out double to take an 11-4 lead.
Brattleboro scored a run in the seventh on a Millerick double and Newton's single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.