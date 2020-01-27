MANCHESTER — It might just as easily have gone the other way, but it didn’t.
The Raiders girls made big stops and got big baskets in the clutch, and freshman Karsyn Bellomo made 7 of 8 foul shots in the closing minutes as Rutland topped Burr and Burton 56-46 Monday night in Southern Vermont League basketball.
It was much closer than the final score suggested; Rutland led 40-37 through three periods as the teams battled in a fast-paced and entertaining contest.
Division I Rutland and D-II BBA are now both 8-4.
“They never quit. We’re young and we keep battling in all those games that could go the other way and that’s a good sign,” said Raiders coach Nathan Bellomo.
Big Rylee Burgess muscled up 21 points and her BBA counterpart, Carol Herbert, accounted for 20 BBA points.
But only two of those came in the fourth period as Rutland’s Makieya Hendrickson worked hard to slow down the Bulldogs’ pivotman in the final eight minutes.
Rutland seized a 10-point lead in the fourth before the Bulldogs began scoring regularly but Karsyn Bellomo, whose father, Kevin, was also a freshman on his varsity team at RHS, was the beacon to guide home the Raiders from the foul line.
But many other hands played a role in the stretch of a game that featured plenty of tied scores and lead swaps.
It was still close when a flurry of steals by Burgess, Kendra Sabotka and Sarah Ferrara provided the Raiders the opportunity to build a lead.
Three big hoops came about when the Raiders went inside with lob passes to lead the powerful Burgess, who played in and out of foul trouble, to finishing moves.
“I like how every time we play someone different steps up,” coach Bellomo said.
Karsyn Bellomo and Sabotka added 10 points each and Hendrickson added seven with two big free throws at the end as well as a 3-pointer to help Rutland pull ahead for good in the third period.
Grace Pinkus added 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Rutland led 18-17 after a fast-paced first period and pulled out to a 33-28 halftime lead with the help of a Sabotka 3-pointer, and a three-point play by Burgess after she was forced to sit for a long stretch with foul trouble.
Rutland held a 35-30 lead in the third period before back-to-back buckets by Herbert tied the score, the second a three-point play.
Then Bellomo grabbed a BBA pass near the top of the key and took it in for the go-ahead layup. Hendrickson followed with another steal and topped it off with a 3-pointer.
BBA was vexed by 11 turnovers in the second half, eight of them on Raiders steals.
Rutland had 10 turnovers in the first half, most coming as a result of BBA pressure, but only six after intermission.
BBA is back in action on Thursday at Fair Haven while Rutland will host South Burlington on Friday.
