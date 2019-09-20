ESSEX JCT. — The Rutland High School offense is still finding its way but the defense felt right at home at Essex Friday night.
The Raiders chased Essex ballcarriers and quarterback Sam Bowen all over the field and made 17 points stand up easily in a 17-7 victory in Division I football.
Rutland got two touchdown passes from Owen Perry to Luke Ragosta and the defense racked up a duffel bag full of sacks and pressures.
“The defense played lights out. (Essex has) some athletes and the defensive guys really did a nice job tonight. They are much improved over last year,” coach Mike Norman said.
Rutland led 7-0 after a half that was sloppy for both teams, then was much more solid in the second. The constant was again Hunter Postemski with his fourth 100-yard game of the season (108 yards on 24 carries) and there were flashes of brilliance from the passing game, but defense was the constant.
Evan Pockette set up the Raiders’ first touchdown with an interception and Rutland survived two turnovers in its own end, allowing no points on either.
Matt Goulette, Matt Creed, Garrett Davine, Ethan Coarse, John Miles and Sebastian Guyette were all in on individual or team sacks for Rutland and the Raiders held Essex to just 69 yards on the ground.
If not for one 52-yard pass play where a Raiders defender lost his feet, Essex would have ended up with just 111 yards.
Essex blew up a couple of Raiders plays and a poor snap resulted in a loss of 25 yards, with Rutland emerging with 209 yards total.
Though not flashy Rutand was stubborn with the ball, converting two fourth-down plays after the Pockette pick of Bowen, who completed just 8-of-27 passes for 110 yards.
The drive ended with Ragosta going up over a defender and hauling in a 21-yard scoring pass with 2:50 left in the first period. Brady Kenosh drove home the point after.
A 30-yard run by Postemski positioned Rutland for the score.
Will Couture’s fumble recovery gave the Hornets the ball at the Rutland 10 but three plays yielded minus 1 yard and kicker Corey Gianelli then missed his 29-yard field goal attempt.
Kenosh missed his field goal try from 31 yards late in the half, but he connected from the same distance as the Raiders pushed the lead to 10-0 on their first possession of the second half.
Rutland side-stepped another turnover, this one at its own 31, then took back possession and scored on a 65-yard drive. Perry again went to Ragosta in the right side of the end zone, this time for 9 yards and big cushion at 17-0.
Bowen’s long pass to Thomas Hoffman quickly got the ball to the Rutland 2 and Bowen ran it in from the 1 two plays later, but the score came with 4:12 remaining.
Rutland regained possession on the onsides kick and was able to run out the clock.
Rutland will take a 3-1 record into next Friday’s home game against Colchester.
Essex fell to 2-2 with its second straight loss.
”We’re still kind of a work in progress,” Norman said.
“There were moments of really good stuff and other moments of ‘where did that come from’?
“They’re kids. At the end of the day we made enough plays to beat Essex. They’re much improved over last year. Now we go home to get ready to play a physical Colchester team next week.”
