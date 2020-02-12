The Rutland girls basketball team outlasted Southern Vermont League rival Burr and Burton despite a sloppy first half on Wednesday, winning 51-42 at College of Saint Joseph.
Starting the game with four consecutive turnovers forced by an intimidating and tenacious press defense by the Bulldogs, Raiders coach Nate Bellomo was rushed into calling an early timeout with 6:10 remaining in the very first quarter.
“They’re (Burr and Burton) so aggressive,” Bellomo said. “We couldn’t go sideline to sideline, we wanted to go vertical and we kept missing the vertical passes, so we had to adjust.”
Finally finding their groove halfway into the first, the Raiders, led by sophomore Kathryn Moore and senior Rylee Burgess, began to hit both open and contested looks, including a beautiful pass along the baseline around a Bulldogs defender from Moore to Burgess.
For Moore, navigating through the Bulldogs’ press defense was a challenge.
“It’s pretty tough, it’s kinda chaotic, so we had to take a couple timeouts, but we got in our groove and we figured it out,” Moore said.
Moore and Burgess led Rutland in scoring with 13 and 12 points respectively.
With one second remaining in the first quarter, BBA junior guard Madelyn Goebel banked in a 3 to cut the Rutland lead to two. Goebel finished with eight points in the contest.
The Bulldogs continued to scratch and claw, volleying the lead with the Raiders for the majority of the game.
Matching the first quarter, the Raiders turned the ball over on their first possession of the second. Two more turnovers would follow, resulting in seven in just the first half of play.
Turnovers were an issue in the last matchup between Rutland and BBA, as the Raiders recorded 10 in their 55-46 win on Jan. 27 in Manchester.
In what was also a very physical game overall, Rutland recorded seven team fouls in the first 12 minutes of play Wednesday night, but still found a way to possess a 24-22 lead at the break.
A 7-0 run to start the second half for the Bulldogs pressured Bellomo to call a timeout around the six-minute mark. A monumental 3 made by sophomore Olivia Shipley narrowed the BBA lead to just two.
Entering the fourth quarter tied at 36, Bulldogs senior guard Grace Pinkus missed on a wide open layup, followed by a rim-rattling missed 3 from Moore. Pinkus led BBA in scoring with nine points.
Moore’s third and final 3 of the game boosted the Raiders to victory, and was finished off by a Burgess layup and two free throws from junior Makieya Hendrickson. Hendrickson recorded 11 points for Rutland.
Due to the absence of senior captain Kendra Sabotka, Moore shined in carrying the offensive load for Rutland.
“Without Kendra, somebody just had to step up, so I decided we had to work as a team,” Moore added. “I think we worked the ball around pretty well and got everybody some scoring opportunities.”
The Raiders improve to 10-5 and face South Burlington on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the College of St. Joseph, while the Bulldogs fall to 10-6 and host Springfield on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.