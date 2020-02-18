SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys basketball team battled against South Burlington Tuesday night, falling short 76-75 in double overtime.
The Raiders had a slight advantage over the Wolves after the first half, leading 35-32. Rutland continued to keep the advantage for most of the second half.
However, a 3-pointer by South Burlington’s Tyler Gammon tied the game at the end of regulation. The teams fought for the lead in overtime, but play ended with another tie.
Rutland held a one-point lead towards the end of double-overtime, but Gammon came to rescue the Wolves once again with two free throws, and South Burlington took the win.
Rutland coach Mike Wood said despite the loss, he is proud of his boys’ effort tonight and the progress that his team has made all season.
“It was a great game,” he said.
Noah DePoy led the Raiders in scoring with 25. Evan Pockette followed his teammate with 18 points while his brother, Eli, recorded 11.
Gammon was the top scorer for the Wolves with 27, followed by Khalon Taylor with 21.
The Raiders (9-10) return home Friday for their final game of the season to host St. Johnsbury at 6:30 p.m.
MSJ 49, Otter Valley 27
The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team played its best 16-minute stretch of the season Tuesday night at Martin McDonough Gym, limiting Otter Valley to just four points in the second half on the way to a 49-27 victory.
Otter Valley led 23-22 at halftime but the Mounties suffocated their offense the rest of the night.
“We just talked (at halftime) about communicating and finding the shooters,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
“That was the best 16 minutes we have played. If we can find a way to put that together for 32 minutes, we are really on to something.”
Andrew Prunty led 10-9 MSJ with 25 points and Bill Carris followed with seven.
Cole Letourneau and Alex Philo led the Otters with eight points apiece.
Brattleboro is coming to the Marty on Friday night and Maddox Traynor, who played for Rutland this season after playing for MSJ last year, is expected to make his first appearance for the Mounties since transferring back.
The 3-15 Otters host Fair Haven.
Poultney 71, Black River 41
LUDLOW — The Poultney boys basketball team defeated Black River 71-41 Tuesday night in the Presidents’ last home game.
The Blue Devils maintained control of the court, leading the Presidents 40-18 at the half. They continued to cruise from there.
Levi Allen had a game high 24 points for Poultney, followed by Heith Mason with 19 points.
Josh Lambert led Black River in scoring with 21.
The Blue Devils (13-6) play their final game at home Friday when they host Proctor at 7 p.m. The Presidents (0-16) travel northwest Friday to take on West Rutland at 7 p.m.
Proctor 78, Arlington 52
ARLINGTON — Proctor cruised past the Arlington boys basketball team Tuesday night with a 78-52 win.
The Phantoms held a 39-20 lead at the half. From there, they started the third quarter strong, extending the lead passed 30 points, and walked away with the win.
“I was proud of the kids’ effort,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton.
Logan Starling was the runaway top scorer of the game with 32 points and eight baskets from three-point land. Teammate Conner McKearin followed with 22 points.
Bill Moore was the top scorer for the Eagles with 17 points.
The Phantoms (17-2) play their final game against Poultney at 7 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S ALPINE SKIING
Kelley named Skier of the Year; Men’s alpine lands five on All-MacConnell Team
CASTLETON — Robby Kelley was named MacConnell Skier of the Year and earned a spot on the All-MacConnell Division team.
Kelley led a group of five Spartans on the list; Paul Rechberger finished second in the season-long standings while Logan Mackie, Cameron Heald and Jan Klindic finished second, third, fifth and sixth respectively.
Castleton had the most skiers of any program on the list; Babson had four skiers make the All-MacConnell team while Clarkson had three. Additionally, Castleton coaches Chris Eder, Dale Solotruck, Skip Fox and Blair Hooper earned the Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year. Babson’s Jack Beney took Rookie of the Year after landing fourth in the season-long standings, while Clarkson earned the Team Sportsmanship Award.
Kelley topped the podium in eight of his 10 races and finished second in his non-winning outings. Rechberger claimed the top spots for those two races and placed second six times this season. Mackie rounded out the top-three racers with six top-five finishes and three podium results.
Heald earned two podium results for the Spartans and garnered seven top-10 finishes this season — three of which were top-five results. Klindic nabbed seven top-10 results including two fourth place finishes and a fifth place mark. Castleton’s Michael Hirschbuhl was one of nine skiers named to the MacConnell Division’s All-Sportsmanship Team.
The Spartans return to the slopes Saturday and Sunday to compete in the USCSA Eastern Regional Championships at Sugarloaf Mountain.
WOMEN’S ALPINE SKIING
Five women’s skiers honored by MacConnell Division; Rettenbacher, Kinneberg win major awards
CASTLETON — Five members of the Castleton women’s alpine ski team were named to the All-MacConnell Division team. Karoline Rettenbacher was named Skier of the Year while Birgit Kinneberg earned Rookie of the Year as well.
This is the second consecutive accolade for Rettenbacher after winning six times and standing on the podium nine out of 10 times this season. Addtionally, Rettenbacher had one second-place finish and placed third twice. Kinneberg, who placed fifth in overall standings, earned seven top-five finishes and made four podium appearances.
Li Aunes finished second overall in season-long standings and earned a spot on the team as well. She won three out of five slalom races this season and finished second twice. Kylie Mackie placed third in season-long standings, earning eight top-six finishes and three podium appearances. Mackie won one race and placed second and third in two respective races, earning a spot on the All-MacConnell team. Lena Soehnle rounded out Castleton’s honorees by finishing sixth in overall standings. She finished in the top-10 in all 10 races, including three top-five finishes and two podium appearances.
The Spartans, who won their third MacConnell Division title, also earned Coaching Staff of the Year for Chris Eder, Dale Solotruck, Skip Fox and Blair Hooper. Babson won the Team Sportsmanship Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.