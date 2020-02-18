Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.